'It was a fun run': Nebraska's Collin Miller set to retire

Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller is calling it a career — as a Husker and as a football player.
The senior captain said Tuesday he will be moving on to the next phase in life after this season, whether that’s coaching or something else. After working through MRIs and CT scans with medical experts, the advice he received was that continuing to play wouldn’t be in the best interest of his long-term health.
“I think I probably won’t be coming back,” Miller said. “I’ll probably hang up the cleats for good, just for health reasons, and just make sure that I’m able to throw a football with my kid down the road or drive my own car down the road or take a shower on my own or feed myself on my own.”
Miller suffered a spinal concussion against Illinois in late November and stayed at a hospital overnight as a precautionary measure. Since then he’s been active in practices and on the sidelines, firing up players and offering in-game insight.
“When the energy is low, he was bringing the energy,” senior safety Marquel Dismuke said. “I love him for that, to just keep going and keep having a love for the sport.”
Miller — an Indiana native who came to Nebraska as a defensive end in 2016 and moved as needed between outside and inside linebacker from there — finishes his career with 122 tackles in 40 games along with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was Nebraska’s linebacker of the year in 2019 and had 27 stops in four games this year. He was and still is among the biggest vocal leaders on the team.
Redshirt freshman Nick Henrich has moved to inside ‘backer in Miller’s absence, joining the rotation with Will Honas and Luke Reimer, who left Saturday’s game after taking a hit to the head. Redshirt freshman Garrett Snodgrass has also been in the mix.
Miller said he’s received “thousands” of letters at the stadium and good wishes on social media from fans following the injury.
Support Local Journalism
While he used to have aspirations to play professionally, Miller said he ended up doing so during a Huskers career he bids farewell to with no regrets.
“I wouldn’t say it got taken away from me, but one thing about Nebraska is they treat you like an NFL team out here,” Miller said. “They treat you like a celebrity so I could kind of say that I played and fulfilled those achievements I wanted to reach playing for the great state of Nebraska. It was a fun run.”
Players and coaches also hit on a number of other topics Tuesday ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale at Rutgers. Among them:
» Targeting. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander spoke at length about the rule following Cam Taylor-Britt’s second ejection of the season last week against Minnesota. He said it will likely lead to more low hits on offensive skill players and safety concerns in the big picture. Senior safety Marquel Dismuke said rules have made tackling harder than ever for defenders.
» Recruiting. Chinander said the challenge of pulling together the 2021 class with no in-person visits has been daunting. The idea of players around the country signing with schools when they’ve never met the coaches in person is “scary,” he said.
» Defensive improvements, which Chinander said has been part of a season-long trend. Said Chinander: “They’re where they need to be right now. Guys are understanding what they need to do.”
» With the Rutgers game moved to 6:30 p.m. with temperatures set to be in the single digits, Dismuke said the goal will be not to let conditions affect their play.
“You’ve got to be the one to hit first or you’re going to feel every bit of it,” Dismuke said.
Nebraska football's 2020 senior class
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.