'It was bizarre': Nebraska makes most out of strange drive, sealing win over Purdue

That’s when Purdue lined up those stars for Nebraska again. A Boilermaker defensive back hit receiver Zavier Betts late. Flag. Another Boilermaker tugged on Robinson’s jersey during a pass route. Another flag. Thirty free yards. Manna from Husker heaven, and enough of a push for Husker kicker Connor Culp, suddenly one of the Big Ten’s best kickers, to make his third field goal of the day.

“That was one of the weirdest drives I've ever seen watching or coaching football,” Frost said. His postgame Zoom press conference was cut short by technical difficulties that had him echoing into multiple dimensions.

“It was bizarre,” said quarterback Adrian Martinez, who shook off getting “dinged up” to complete 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns.

Weird and bizarre were good on this day for the Huskers (2-4 overall), who played their most complete game of the season. A season-high 37 points came with zero turnovers and a seven-minute advantage in time of possession. The Huskers’ defense held Purdue to -2 yards rushing — the lowest opponent total since the 2013 Michigan game — with a gameplan designed to force the Boilermakers to pass.