'It was bizarre': Nebraska makes most out of strange drive, sealing win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Sometimes, life — and football — lines up just so, and you’ve got the cleanest, clearest path possible to a goal.
Levi Falck had that moment about three breaths in Nebraska’s 37-27 win over Purdue Saturday afternoon. The Husker wide receiver lined up on the punt return unit. NU coaches called for a block, Falck rushed in, nobody in a black uniform touched him, and he laid out right in front of PU punter Brendan Cropsey.
Ba-dum! That was the sound the block made. Nebraska recovered the ball at Purdue’s 1. It scored on its first offensive play two seconds later. It led 17-0 nine minutes into the game.
That’s livin’ right.
“We caught a couple breaks,” coach Scott Frost said.
“It was pretty easy,” Falck said. Sure was. Like old Nebraska times. Like old Nebraska teams.
But these are 2020 Huskers, who mix big plays — the punt block, three sacks, quarterback Adrian Martinez staring down a blitz to convert a third down to Wan’Dale Robinson — with nine penalties, their own blocked punt and an 89-yard Purdue touchdown pass in which two Huskers collided with each other. Easy is not part of NU’s four-quarter identity. So when a 21-point lead shrunk to seven early in the fourth quarter, after that 89-yarder from Purdue’s Jake Plummer to David Bell and NU committed two straight holding penalties on its ensuing drive, well, social media was flaring up and the Huskers were starting down the slip-n-slide.
That’s when Purdue lined up those stars for Nebraska again. A Boilermaker defensive back hit receiver Zavier Betts late. Flag. Another Boilermaker tugged on Robinson’s jersey during a pass route. Another flag. Thirty free yards. Manna from Husker heaven, and enough of a push for Husker kicker Connor Culp, suddenly one of the Big Ten’s best kickers, to make his third field goal of the day.
“That was one of the weirdest drives I've ever seen watching or coaching football,” Frost said. His postgame Zoom press conference was cut short by technical difficulties that had him echoing into multiple dimensions.
“It was bizarre,” said quarterback Adrian Martinez, who shook off getting “dinged up” to complete 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and accounted for three total touchdowns.
Weird and bizarre were good on this day for the Huskers (2-4 overall), who played their most complete game of the season. A season-high 37 points came with zero turnovers and a seven-minute advantage in time of possession. The Huskers’ defense held Purdue to -2 yards rushing — the lowest opponent total since the 2013 Michigan game — with a gameplan designed to force the Boilermakers to pass.
That they did — for 334 yards and three touchdowns. But when Nebraska needed stops late, it got them, forcing a Purdue punt inside of five minutes and turning over the Boilermakers on downs with two minutes left. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, who was beaten on the 89-yard pass, had two dramatic pass breakups on those drives in single coverage against Bell, one of the Big Ten’s best receivers.
“We preached through the whole week to finish, to play four quarters, 60 minutes,” said Taylor-Britt, who also had a 27-yard punt return.
NU’s defensive front, meanwhile, dominated Purdue (2-4), notching nine tackles for loss and drawing four holding penalties. Defensive linemen Ben Stille, Casey Rogers and Garrett Nelson repeatedly crashed the pocket against Plummer.
“You could tell he didn’t like pressure in his face,” said Stille, who finished with five tackles and 1½ sacks.
Martinez, in his second straight start, rarely faced heat, out of an odd sack in which his right tackle, Bryce Benhart was pushed right into him. Martinez either evaded pressure or, adherent to NU’s offensive plan to throw short, quick passes, had the ball out of his hand in rhythm.
Martinez had a few longer passes — 22 and 25 yards to Robinson, a 37-yarder to tight end Austin Allen that would have been a touchdown had Allen not stumbled — but he mostly moved the chains with swing passes, curl patterns and crossing routes. Falck said Martinez’s passes have been on the receivers “quicker” in recent weeks. Robinson said the Husker wideouts — blending young scholarship talent with upperclassmen walk-ons — had their strongest week of practice.
“We’ve just all really honed in on the detail,” Martinez said. He’s now completing 71% of his passes this season. “Our receivers have started to come into their own. Betts, Levi, our tight ends, they’re all helping us out a tremendous amount. I feel really good about those guys.”
The growth showed most on a eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter — when Martinez completed all six passes to five different receivers, including Wyatt Liewer for a touchdown, and the 11-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half, where Martinez used his legs on a 15-yard, third-down run and a one-yard touchdown plunge, to give the Huskers a 34-13 lead.
Purdue stormed back. Plummer completed six straight passes on a 61-yard drive capped off by 20-yard touchdown to Payne Durham. Then, on the following drive, he found Bell — part of a 1-2 potent Purdue punch with Rondale Moore — over the middle on a post pattern. He caught the ball while Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke smacked into each other.
The good early vibes went sour.
Purdue paid back the favor. That team has lost four straight.
Nebraska losing its third straight. It’ll now continue a late-season bowl quest against Minnesota — which returned to acclimatization workouts this weekend after canceling its last two games — next weekend.
For Saturday, NU got “good things in all three phases,” Frost said. A quick start from the special teams. Some efficiency from the offense in the middle of the game. A strong finish from the defense.
A three-course meal.
“They coming to work, keep fighting, and they experienced some positive things today,” Frost said. “I’m proud of them.”
