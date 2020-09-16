It's a 'celebration': Nebraska football is back after Big Ten votes to start season in October

Although NU football coach Scott Frost did not have immediate comment, Nebraska officials, who have pushed hard for a fall football season, received the news with hope and joy.

“Our players want to play, our coaches want to coach and our fans want to watch,” NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “We’re going to be able to do all these things now. That’s why it is a celebration. And I believe very strongly: The state of Nebraska needs football. And, believe me, in the world I live in, football needs Nebraska. And we’re going to be able to deliver that.”

A schedule, Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez said Thursday in a Big Ten Zoom call, should be finished and unveiled later in the week. Unlike the Aug. 11 decision in which Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren essentially spoke alone for the league, the conference this time packed six prominent members of the league onto a call, including Ohio State team physician Dr. James Borchers, who led a league medical subcommittee presentation on how the Big Ten could return to play safely.