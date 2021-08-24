Jamin Graham becomes latest member of Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class to transfer

Nebraska defensive lineman Jamin Graham has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday.

Graham did not appear in a game during his two seasons as a Husker.

Graham was a three-star prospect in Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class. From Attalla, Alabama, he chose the Huskers over schools like UCF and Southern Miss. He was recruited as a pass-rusher and was listed at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds.

Graham is the 10th player from Nebraska's 2019 recruiting class to transfer or retire from football. The Huskers had 27 players enroll in that class, which ranked No. 17 nationally according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

