Janiran Bonner commitment gives Huskers a signing day surprise

A consensus top-50 receiver is coming to Nebraska as a signing day surprise.
Four-star wideout Janiran Bonner (pronounced Ja-NAH-ran) committed to NU on Wednesday morning during a ceremony at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound standout had been pledged to Georgia Tech for the last nine months.
His addition puts an exclamation point on what had been a slow-starting 2022 recruiting class for NU.
Nebraska offered Bonner in April 2019 but wasn't publicly a factor in his recruitment until the last few days. The recruit quietly took an official visit to Lincoln last weekend and enjoyed it enough for Big Red to complete the 11th-hour coup.
“He’s an old-school guy, man,” Cedar Grove coach John Adams said. “He just believes in playing football, the game that he loves, and doing what he’s supposed to do every day. You’re not going to see any crazy tweets from him. He just goes to work every day and puts in good work.”
Bonner accumulated about 20 offers from other major programs including Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn despite injuries limiting him for two seasons. But he was healthy as a senior, catching 50 balls for 816 yards and nine scores. In winning the Georgia Class 3A state title game in December he made eight catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Adams lists all the traits that made Bonner an impact player on three state title teams. He breaks tackles and high-points balls with precision. He’s explosive enough to run away from defenders and strong enough to shed them.
“You’re getting a guy who can catch the deep ball, run really good routes, definitely can play early,” Adams said. “Physically he’s already there.”
Bonner keeps a low profile on social media, Adams said, but he does extensive research on any school that shows interest. That included Nebraska, with tight ends coach Sean Beckton recruiting the Atlanta area. New NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph also connected with him quickly.
Joseph has spearheaded an influx of talent into Nebraska’s wideouts for next season.
Victor Jones (Orlando) was already committed before Joseph was hired Dec. 3, but he has since flipped Decoldest Crawford (Shreveport, Louisiana) from LSU and added a pair of transfers in Trey Palmer (LSU) and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State). He's also been canvassing the South with offers to skill players in future classes.
Bonner will join the group this summer as an addition that appeared to be a long shot until it wasn’t.
“He’s just been consistent with everything he’s done,” Adams said. “I think the sky is the limit with this kid. He’s going to have an excellent career in college ball.”
