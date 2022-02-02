Janiran Bonner commitment gives Huskers a signing day surprise

Adams lists all the traits that made Bonner an impact player on three state title teams. He breaks tackles and high-points balls with precision. He’s explosive enough to run away from defenders and strong enough to shed them.

“You’re getting a guy who can catch the deep ball, run really good routes, definitely can play early,” Adams said. “Physically he’s already there.”

Bonner keeps a low profile on social media, Adams said, but he does extensive research on any school that shows interest. That included Nebraska, with tight ends coach Sean Beckton recruiting the Atlanta area. New NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph also connected with him quickly.

Joseph has spearheaded an influx of talent into Nebraska’s wideouts for next season.

Victor Jones (Orlando) was already committed before Joseph was hired Dec. 3, but he has since flipped Decoldest Crawford (Shreveport, Louisiana) from LSU and added a pair of transfers in Trey Palmer (LSU) and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State). He's also been canvassing the South with offers to skill players in future classes.

Bonner will join the group this summer as an addition that appeared to be a long shot until it wasn’t.