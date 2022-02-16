Janiran Bonner knows he can thrive away from home. The Husker WR signee has done it before

Janiran Bonner didn’t know until right before kickoff. He wasn’t going to play in the game.

More than seven years before he would sign with Nebraska as a consensus top-50 wide receiver in the 2022 class, Bonner was a wiry fifth grader at a crowded park in the Atlanta metro area ready for some football. But his mother had other ideas.

Rasheenea Young let Bonner practice all week even after her son had gotten into trouble at school. She was saving the punishment for game day — keep him off the field, she told the coaches that morning.

“Janiran cried so hard and so bad you would have thought I would have thumped him in the head with a shoe,” Young said. “That’s when I knew it was his passion.”

Many of the formative moments in Bonner’s life come back to football. He was barely in elementary school when Young moved her three children 150 miles northwest from rural Waynesboro, Georgia, to Atlanta, with no plan other than to start a new life. By the next year he wanted to be on a team badly enough that Young — a certified nursing assistant who worked with in-home hospice patients — knew she needed to find the money and the time to make it happen.

“I don’t care what you do,” she told him. “But you better do your best because I paid for this.”

He did. The emotional fifth-grade benching gave him a focus that led to good behavior and solid academic standing from then on. Bonner grew into a game-breaking receiver by the time he reached high school, collecting double-digit scholarship offers each of his first two seasons without a social media account to declare them to the world.

There were plenty of big ones — Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn and more. Coaches fell for the four-star prospect’s straight-line speed and knack for high-pointing passes. His routes were crisp and his 6-foot-1, 193-pound frame already looked the part of a college contributor.

“He’s an old-school guy, man,” Ellenwood Cedar Grove coach John Adams said. “He just believes in playing football, the game that he loves, and doing what he’s supposed to do every day. You’re not going to see any crazy tweets from him. He just goes to work every day and puts in good work.”

But just as his recruiting process blew up, a freak injury threatened everything. Bonner broke his femur in a car accident in the offseason before his junior year, costing him most of the season and scaring off all his suitors except Georgia Tech. He rewarded the hometown team with a commitment last April.

A return to full health brought with it a strong senior campaign — 50 catches for 816 yards and nine scores for Cedar Grove — and a different kind of doubt about his future. His stock was again on the rise.

“I wanted to see what other options I had out there, what opportunities there were,” Bonner said. “I knew (Georgia Tech) had moved on. It wasn’t hard at all.”

Bonner exploded in the Class 3A state title game for eight grabs, 150 yards and two touchdowns on Dec. 11. Four days later he didn’t sign with the Yellow Jackets. Multiple schools reached out inquiring about January visits. The only one he took was to Nebraska.

Nebraska. If Bonner is being honest, the Huskers were never on his radar until the end. NU offered in April 2019 — “Who is going to Nebraska?” he rhetorically asked his mom at the time — and was just part of the pack. Conversations began after New Year’s when new receivers coach Mickey Joseph reached out and visited. Coach Scott Frost stopped by after that. A weekend trip to Lincoln later in the month made up his mind, which he made public during a live ESPN2 broadcast on the February signing day.

Nebraska coaches believe Bonner has the potential to see the field this fall. Frost said Bonner, one of the Husker class headliners, has the kind of athletic ability that it takes “about two plays” to realize it.

“I know the guys Coach Joseph has had before and how he developed them, so I know it’s great coaching,” Bonner said. “I just felt like he was the best person to be around to be my coach. Definitely coming in and playing right away is my plan. And doing big things.”

Bonner knows he can travel 1,000 miles and thrive in a new place because he’s already done something more difficult. His family’s leap of faith moving across Georgia the first time included a brief stint at a homeless shelter and decisions between having electricity or food at home while kids occasionally picked on him at school. With two older sisters, Bonner did a lot of listening.

Young, who had all three of her children by the time she was 19, said she has grown up along with her kids. Nothing is more satisfying than seeing her sacrifice blossom into a chance at college and maybe a professional football career for her son.

“It was like a cycle, a generational curse that we were under,” Young said. “I just wanted to get my kids a better opportunity to show them something different so they can break the generational curse. I feel like that’s what’s going on right now.

“He found his path and he wanted better. And he did it.”

The goal of making a name for himself is just beginning, Bonner said. People butcher his first name “all the time” (it’s pronounced Ja-NAH-ran). His mother made it up so his moniker would be as unique as him — he better be great, she joked, considering she gained more than 100 pounds during that pregnancy.

Bonner will join Nebraska this summer as part of an overhauled receiving corps with multiple additions already on campus in 2022 signee Victor Jones and transfers Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State) and Trey Palmer (LSU). The fact that wideout figures to be among the Huskers’ most difficult positional two-deeps to crack only adds to his motivation.

It’s football, Bonner says with a laugh. So it’s going to be fun.

“I just want greatness for myself and I know football can help me do that,” Bonner said. “Be a playmaker. That’s all I know.”

