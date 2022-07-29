Javin Wright returns to the field, snags an interception on first day of Nebraska's camp

LINCOLN — Nebraska defensive back Javin Wright lived in the film room and worked the hallway outside his coach’s office. This week, the oft-injured Husker — who joined the team in 2019 — finally got back on the practice field.

Wright, who has battled injuries and blood clots, even snagged an interception on day one of training camp.

“I gave him a hard time when he got it,” said defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, a practitioner of tough love. “I said, ‘hey man, are you happy? Are you full or still hungry?’ He was probably expecting me to say ‘good job.’ I said, ‘are you full or still hungry?’ And he said ‘I’m hungry.’ Good.”

The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder — who can play nickel or safety — was recruited for his size and versatility. The son of former Husker Toby Wright impressed coaches early in his NU playing career but has had few breaks on the injury or health front. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander estimated Wright hasn’t tackled anyone in two years.

“Very long arms, he’s got great movement skills, he’s a really good coverage guy, and I think he’s really good in the run fit,” Chinander said. “I haven’t seen him tackle for a few years, so I don’t know, but he’s a very, very intelligent football player. Obviously we all know his dad, and how physical he was, if (Javin) can be as physical as his dad, along with the coverage skills he brings, he’s going to be a special player.”

Wright built his on-field IQ, Fisher said, with good study habits.