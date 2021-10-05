Jim Harbaugh expects a 'big, big challenge' from Nebraska

LINCOLN — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sees a “hungry” Nebraska team “hitting its stride” as it gets set to host the No. 9 Wolverines Saturday night.
“They've been playing really good all year, with the exception of one game,” Harbaugh said on his Monday evening radio show. “Every other game they’ve shown to be really good. And now they’re hitting their stride. Big, big challenge ahead.”
Harbaugh praised Nebraska's dominant win over Northwestern and Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez, who averages 312.5 yards per game with 15 total touchdowns.
Asked if playing Rutgers’ Noah Vedral — once a QB at Nebraska — helped prepare the Wolverines for Nebraska, Harbaugh paused.
“You hate to compare, but it’s that — and then some,” Harbaugh said during a press conference. “This quarterback and this offense.”
Harbaugh also liked the play of his own quarterback, Cade McNamara, in a 38-17 win over Wisconsin. McNamara has modest stats compared to Martinez, but he completed 17 of 28 passes last Saturday and didn’t turn the ball over. He hasn’t thrown an interception this season or taken a sack.
“There were a couple instances where there were some free runners at him and he was able to sidestep, and he had that sense of where to escape in the pocket and then find a receiver, find an outlet for the ball,” Harbaugh said. “That’s something that’s really new — the ability to play dodgeball as a quarterback.”
McNamara has been a game manager this season. Michigan attempts just 19 passes per game, but its 45.8 carries per game is second in the Big Ten only to Nebraska’s 47.67.
The disparity prompted one reporter to ask Harbaugh last week whether Michigan is shifting its offensive philosophy and emphasizing different blue-chip recruiting tactics as a result. Harbaugh bristled.
“I was thinking you have some kind of story already written and you’re just looking for my — plug something from me in,” Harbaugh said. “We’re trying to move the ball, trying to score touchdowns, trying to get as good at football as we can.”
The coach is a big fan of his top two running backs, Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. They have different skill sets — Corum is 5-foot-8, 200 pounds; Haskins is 6-1, 220 — but Harbaugh said both are equally tough. Corum, third in the Big Ten with 521 rushing yards this season, held up well against Wisconsin.
“That is a tough dude," Harbaugh said. "Some of the hits he took would've killed a lesser man."
Notes
» Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald wasn’t sure what to expect when he took the job, but the former Baltimore Ravens defensive assistant was stunned by the waves of players who came into his office.
“Oh you’re on the team too?” Macdonald said on the Inside Michigan radio program.
One player on Macdonald’s defense stands above the rest: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has 5.5 sacks in five games despite frequent double-teams. Hutchinson is projected as a high first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
“We’re trying to get him near the ball as much as we possibly can and have him going forward,” Macdonald said. “Obviously there’s a tool chest he’s really worked on, and it’s complementary, and it’s not too many things, but he can react to how that tackle sets.”
Against the run, Michigan moves Hutchinson around so offenses can’t easily key on him.
“Our run defense is not 11 on 11,” Macdonald said. “You’re expected to dominate your one-on-one matchup and then half a man. So now you’re playing with 14 guys in theory, where it’s not just some crazy jigsaw puzzle where as soon you snap the ball you’ve got to run to your spot and, if you don’t, the ball’s out the gate for 60 yards.”
Macdonald said he designs his defense like a familiar menu where the players can cook everything. Michigan prides itself on being adaptable to whatever an offense does, preferring broad concepts over specific scheme changes week to week.
Against Nebraska, Macdonald said Michigan will have to be “assignment sound.”
“The problem with playing teams that run option is if you have one guy out of position, out of 70 plays, that’s a 70-yard run, and Martinez can make you pay if you’re not on your Ps and Qs,” Macdonald said.
» Nebraska receiver Omar Manning can see on tape that UM’s defense is fast, athletic and chatty.
“They get up in your face and talk a lot of smack,” Manning said. “It should be a fun one.”
Manning prefers defenses that play aggressively — and loudly.
“I’m a competitor, a lot of the guys on our team are competitors, especially in the receiving room,” Manning said. “We want that, we welcome it. We’ll bring it too.”
