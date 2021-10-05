Jim Harbaugh expects a 'big, big challenge' from Nebraska

“Oh you’re on the team too?” Macdonald said on the Inside Michigan radio program.

One player on Macdonald’s defense stands above the rest: Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who has 5.5 sacks in five games despite frequent double-teams. Hutchinson is projected as a high first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

“We’re trying to get him near the ball as much as we possibly can and have him going forward,” Macdonald said. “Obviously there’s a tool chest he’s really worked on, and it’s complementary, and it’s not too many things, but he can react to how that tackle sets.”

Against the run, Michigan moves Hutchinson around so offenses can’t easily key on him.

“Our run defense is not 11 on 11,” Macdonald said. “You’re expected to dominate your one-on-one matchup and then half a man. So now you’re playing with 14 guys in theory, where it’s not just some crazy jigsaw puzzle where as soon you snap the ball you’ve got to run to your spot and, if you don’t, the ball’s out the gate for 60 yards.”

Macdonald said he designs his defense like a familiar menu where the players can cook everything. Michigan prides itself on being adaptable to whatever an offense does, preferring broad concepts over specific scheme changes week to week.