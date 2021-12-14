Johnny Rodgers returns home after monthlong battle with COVID

“I don’t want to be a superhero, but if I can get back to where I was, I’ll be so happy I won’t know what to do.”

Rodgers has a favorite saying: “Every day is game day.” And this is no time to get complacent.

Every day, friend Mike Yanney calls and checks on him. Every day, his son and daughter stop by. Rodgers’ sister, who lives across the street, comes over and mocks his arms that “look like fingers.”

“Hey, little man,” she says, driving him crazy.

But little moments of joy and laughter are emerging. A few days ago, a friend stopped by with fresh cookies. “Them cookies were so goddamn good. I tell you.”

Johnny’s appetite is back. So is his sense of humor. Can you believe he spent the 50th anniversary in the ICU?

“Game of the Century, man. It was a helluva fight again. I had to kick COVID’s ass. I had to kick pneumonia’s ass. And they were fighting like a dog. We had it out.

“And I came from behind and pulled it out at the end. Just like in the movie.”