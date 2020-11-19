JoJo Domann has played every defensive snap — but you haven't 'seen the ceiling' on him

Scott Frost said Monday that Domann’s “bugaboo” had been staying disciplined and keeping his eyes in the right place. The defender blamed himself a year ago for Nebraska’s 31-27 loss at Purdue when the Boilermakers went ahead late on a reverse pitch to a receiver that went for a score. Domann, consumed by a zeal to make the stop, tackled the decoy running back instead of staying home and making sure no one ran outside of him.

“I didn’t do my job,” Domann said at the time.

Not the case anymore. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Domann isn’t “going rogue,” instead playing within the schemes.

Said Frost: “That’s been a lot better this year and I think he’s reaping the rewards of that.”

A memorable senior year was never a given. Two ACL surgeries scuttled his entire 2017 season and a stress fracture in his back cost him a month in 2018, putting him behind teammates in impressing Frost and the new coaching staff. A different injury in fall camp before the 2019 campaign delayed him getting his first Blackshirt jersey by a few weeks. His comments before the Colorado game that year — “Thank God I came here” — helped spice up the rivalry talk that week.