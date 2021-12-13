JoJo Domann is Huskers' first All-American in seven years

Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann was named a second-team All-American on Monday by the Associated Press.
Domann is the first Husker to earn All-America honors from a major selector since Ameer Abdullah, Randy Gregory and De'Mornay Pierson-El were second-teamers in 2014.
Domann adds All-America recognition to his list of accolades. Two weeks ago he was named second-team All-Big Ten by the league coaches, and over the weekend he was chosen as Nebraska's defensive MVP. He also received the Tom Novak Award, which goes to the Husker senior who "best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds."
Domann, a sixth-year senior from Colorado, finished third on the team with 72 total tackles, including nine for loss, despite missing the final two games due to injury. He also snagged a pair of interceptions, forced two fumbles and broke up three passes.
Domann will participate in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 ahead of the NFL draft.
AP All-America teams
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Bryce Young, sophomore, Alabama.
Running backs — Kenneth Walker III, junior, Michigan State; Breece Hall, junior, Iowa State.
Tackles — Ikem Ekwonu, sophomore, North Carolina State; Darian Kinnard, senior, Kentucky.
Guards —Kenyon Green, junior, Texas A&M; Zion Johnson, senior, Boston College.
Center — Tyler Linderbaum, junior, Iowa.
Tight end — Trey McBride, senior, Colorado State.
Receivers — Jordan Addison, sophomore, Pittsburgh; David Bell, junior, Purdue; Jameson Williams, junior, Alabama.
All-purpose player — Deuce Vaughn, sophomore, Kansas State.
Kicker — Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — Aidan Hutchinson, senior, Michigan; Kayvon Thibodeaux, junior, Oregon.
Linemen — Jordan Davis, senior, Georgia; DeMarvin Leal, junior, Texas A&M.
Linebackers — Will Anderson, Jr., sophomore, Alabama; Nakobe Dean, junior, Georgia; Devin Lloyd, junior, Utah.
Cornerbacks — Ahmad Gardner, junior, Cincinnati; Roger McCreary, senior, Auburn.
Safeties — Verone McKinley III, sophomore, Oregon; Jalen Pitre, senior, Baylor.
Defensive back — Marcus Jones, senior, Houston.
Punter — Matt Araiza, junior, San Diego State.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Kenny Pickett, senior, Pittsburgh.
Running backs — Sean Tucker, freshman, Syracuse; Tyler Badie, senior, Missouri.
Tackles — Evan Neal, junior, Alabama; Nicholas Petit-Frere, junior, Ohio State.
Guards — Thayer Munford, senior, Ohio State; William Dunkle, junior, San Diego State.
Center — Alec Lindstrom, senior, Boston College.
Tight end — Brock Bowers, freshman, Georgia.
Receivers — Chris Olave, senior, Ohio State; Garrett Wilson, junior, Ohio State; Jerreth Sterns, junior, Western Kentucky.
All-purpose player — Jahmyr Gibbs, sophomore, Georgia Tech.
Kicker — Noah Ruggles, senior, Ohio State.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers —Jermaine Johnson, senior, Florida State; Cameron Thomas, junior, San Diego State.
Linemen — Devonte Wyatt, senior, Georgia; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.
Linebackers — Malcolm Rodriguez, senior, Oklahoma State; Leo Chenal, junior, Wisconsin; David Ojabo, junior, Michigan.
Cornerbacks — Coby Bryant, senior, Cincinnati; Ja’Quan McMillian, junior, East Carolina.
Safeties — Jaquan Brisker, senior, Penn State; Kyle Hamilton, junior, Notre Dame.
Defensive back — JoJo Domann, senior, Nebraska.
Punter — Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.
THIRD TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — C.J. Stroud, redshirt freshman, Ohio State.
Running backs — Hassan Haskins, senior, Michigan; Sincere McCormick, junior, UTSA.
Tackles — Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor, Max Mitchell, senior, Louisiana-Lafayette.
Guards —Andrew Vorhees, senior, Southern California; Josh Seltzner, senior, Wisconsin.
Center — Michael Maietti, senior, Missouri.
Tight end — Michael Mayer, sophomore, Notre Dame.
Receivers — Drake London, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, sophomore, Ohio State; Jahan Dotson, senior, Penn State.
All-purpose player — Deven Thompkins, senior, Utah State.
Kicker — Caleb Shudak, senior, Iowa.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — Will McDonald IV, junior, Iowa State; Sam Williams, senior, Mississippi.
Linemen — Calijah Kancey, sophomore, Pittsburgh; George Karlaftis, junior, Purdue.
Linebackers — Chad Muma, senior, Wyoming; Nik Bonitto, junior, Oklahoma; Andre Carter II, junior, Army.
Cornerbacks — Riley Moss, senior, Iowa; Trent McDuffie, junior, Washington.
Safeties — Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Lewis Cine, junior, Georgia.
Defensive back — Kolby Harvell-Peel, senior, Oklahoma State.
Punter — Jordan Stout, senior, Penn State.