JoJo Domann is Huskers' first All-American in seven years

Nebraska outside linebacker JoJo Domann was named a second-team All-American on Monday by the Associated Press.

Domann is the first Husker to earn All-America honors from a major selector since Ameer Abdullah, Randy Gregory and De'Mornay Pierson-El were second-teamers in 2014.

Domann adds All-America recognition to his list of accolades. Two weeks ago he was named second-team All-Big Ten by the league coaches, and over the weekend he was chosen as Nebraska's defensive MVP. He also received the Tom Novak Award, which goes to the Husker senior who "best exemplifies courage and determination despite all odds."

Domann, a sixth-year senior from Colorado, finished third on the team with 72 total tackles, including nine for loss, despite missing the final two games due to injury. He also snagged a pair of interceptions, forced two fumbles and broke up three passes.

Domann will participate in the Senior Bowl on Feb. 5 ahead of the NFL draft.

