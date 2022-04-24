JoJo Domann trusts fate will help him find the right NFL draft fit

The last obstacle on JoJo Domann’s journey to the NFL is patience.

After attending Nebraska’s spring game, Domann went home to Colorado Springs where, for the first time in a long time, he had no plans.

No next destination, no next season to prepare for — yet. Just waiting and wondering.

As Thursday’s NFL draft approaches, Domann is trying to distract his brain from the obvious questions: Third round? Fourth round? Fifth?

“At the end of the day, no one knows, and you’re just not losing sleep over it,” Domann said. “You’re not having anxiety or worrying about it. You’re just trusting and holding the vision of, ‘I’m going to be where I’m supposed to be. God and the universe will put me in the right place with the right fit.”’

When Domann turns 25 this July, he’ll need a new birthday wish.

The first 24 have all been to play in the league. Inspired by his father, NFL agent Craig Domann, a younger JoJo rooted for players over teams. He loved Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Peyton Manning. As a high school safety, he modeled his game after Reed and current NFL free agent Tyrann Mathieu.

“I was a ball hawk,” Domann said. “I was trying to be that quarterback of the defense.”

He questioned that goal only once, in 2018, when he tore his ACL for a second time in as many years. He missed most of his second and third seasons at Nebraska. He spent 18 months rehabbing injuries.

He began to wonder, “Who am I without football?”

Then he remembered the wish, his only wish — “All I ever wanted,” he said.

So he pushed to return. He played 30 games over the next three seasons. He lined up at linebacker, edge, safety, slot corner. And every spring, he watched the draft from his home in Lincoln.

“Man, could you imagine if your name got called?”

He returned to Nebraska for a sixth season to make it happen.

Throughout 2021, Domann reminded himself that the league was always watching. Not just on Saturdays, when he accrued 72 tackles (nine for loss), two forced fumbles and three interceptions en route to second-team All-America honors. But at practice, in the weight room, even on off days — if you could call them that.

“There are no off days,” Domann said. “Even on the days that I don't work out, I have to be maintaining my body and taking care of myself and allowing my body to recover.”

Domann has been recovering since pro day, which concluded a 12-plus month football marathon. He just finished a five-day milk cleanse, during which he consumed nothing but whole organic pasteurized milk. He says the cleanse will condition his body to reject processed foods, thus forcing him to eat healthier.

It might also help distract from the wait. With days until the draft, Domann is still waiting for the right fit to reveal itself. Thirty-two NFL teams hosted 30 on-site visits apiece. Domann’s invitation never came.

He didn’t worry, though. He saw a message behind the silence.

“They already know what they're gonna get from me,” Domann said. “I just gotta trust that they've seen everything that they need to see. And that means not getting a visit isn't because of something I'm lacking.”

The only thing Domann lacks now is a football home. But don’t count on him to sit in front of the television all weekend waiting for one.

His family is painting their backyard like a football field, an homage to the games he used to play against his brother, Brock, now a quarterback at Louisville.

Domann plans to spend the draft on that field, “playing catch with the boys.” He’ll wear a Gary Michael suit for pictures then change into Husker gear. And when the phone rings, he’ll be ready.

Until then, he waits. And he thinks his patience will take him where he’s meant to be.

“I think naturally as humans, we want to have certainty,” Domann said. “I don't have that. It's more about trust. It's (about) not giving into the negative energy and more holding the positive vision behind everything that I'm doing.

“When you release the need to trust, you just know it.”

