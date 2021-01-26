Kade Warner, a Husker captain last season, enters transfer portal

Nebraska lost another veteran receiver Tuesday as Kade Warner entered the transfer portal.

Warner still has two years of eligibility remaining and will finish out his career elsewhere after four seasons in Lincoln. He is the first Nebraska captain to transfer since quarterback Joe Dailey after the 2004 campaign.

The son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner had carved out an impressive story of his own wearing red. The native of Scottsdale, Arizona, walked on at Nebraska as part of the 2017 class after receiving little recruiting attention in high school. He eventually earned a scholarship before last season and was voted by his peers as the school’s first out-of-state walk-on to become a captain in nearly a quarter century.

Warner’s role dwindled as 2020 went along. After playing 43 and 46 offensive snaps against Ohio State and Northwestern, respectively, he didn’t get any against Purdue or Rutgers in the season’s home stretch. In all, he was targeted nine times across eight games and caught five passes for 40 yards.