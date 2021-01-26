Kade Warner, a Husker captain last season, enters transfer portal

Nebraska lost another veteran receiver Tuesday as Kade Warner entered the transfer portal.
Warner still has two years of eligibility remaining and will finish out his career elsewhere after four seasons in Lincoln. He is the first Nebraska captain to transfer since quarterback Joe Dailey after the 2004 campaign.
The son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner had carved out an impressive story of his own wearing red. The native of Scottsdale, Arizona, walked on at Nebraska as part of the 2017 class after receiving little recruiting attention in high school. He eventually earned a scholarship before last season and was voted by his peers as the school’s first out-of-state walk-on to become a captain in nearly a quarter century.
Warner’s role dwindled as 2020 went along. After playing 43 and 46 offensive snaps against Ohio State and Northwestern, respectively, he didn’t get any against Purdue or Rutgers in the season’s home stretch. In all, he was targeted nine times across eight games and caught five passes for 40 yards.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder enjoyed his best season as a redshirt freshman in 2018, when he grabbed 17 balls for 95 yards despite missing the first quarter of the season. A stress fracture in his leg and a torn hamstring limited him to seven games the next year, though he still made eight receptions for 101 yards. He was also a regular on special teams.
“Plays don’t go your way, just gotta keep working because that’s all you can do,” Warner said in November. “... Just keep working, and I’m confident that I’ll reap what I sow."
Warner, an aspiring coach, still made an impact last season by inviting fellow receivers over for weeknight NFL white-board sessions at his apartment. NU coaches and players universally praised the wideout for his knowledge of the offense, willingness to block on the perimeter and help others along. He sported a villainous-looking mustache for much of the season at the encouragement of teammates and fans.
His departure leaves an already-young receiver room with few proven commodities in 2021. Leading receiver and sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson transferred to Kentucky this month while promising freshman Marcus Fleming left during the season. The most productive returning receivers are freshman Zavier Betts (12 catches for 131 yards) and senior Levi Falck (13 for 122) along with junior transfer Oliver Martin (five for 63), who only became eligible midway through the shortened season.