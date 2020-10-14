Kade Warner's white board, leadership helping Husker wide receivers get 'dialed in'

Receivers may also be the key to unlocking tight ends as a more viable option, Allen said. With more speed out wide, that should open the middle of the field for veterans like Allen and Jack Stoll as well as now-eligible Rutgers transfer Travis Vokolek. New offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick has said he plans to get the big men more involved than the 33 total catches (17% of the offense) and 326 receiving yards (12.7%) the position accounted for last year.

“I think it puts a lot on the shoulders of our corps,” Allen said. “They really gotta step up their game and we’ve got great athletes out there. When you’ve got great athletes on the outside, that really opens up the whole offense.”

But Frost on Tuesday called the receivers “a work in progress right now,” with minor injuries stacking up to keep practice lineups shuffling. Warner has stood out in that regard as a constant during workouts. He started five games last year and has played in 16 overall . Nebraska assistants last year often said he was among the team’s most reliable playmakers, an on-field coach.