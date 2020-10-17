Kansas knew 1970 Huskers were 'fearsome' even before their game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers put a football powerhouse on display yesterday.

In defeating Kansas, 41-20, before a Memorial Stadium crowd of 50,200, the Huskers did just about everything expected of a team ranked fifth in the country. They chewed up the Jayhawks defense with a stunning and well-balanced attack that netted 515 yards, choked off Kansas completed in the second half and demonstrated the ability to come from behind.

As one-sided as the game became, it was not that way throughout, as Kansas struck for three electrifying touchdowns within a 7-minute span in the first half to turn a 10-0 deficit into a 20-10 lead.

At that point the Huskers perhaps showed great resiliency. Faced with a rapidly-deteriorating situation, they had every opportunity to fold. Instead, they answered in nine seconds with an 80-yard touchdown pass play from Van Brownson to Guy Ingles and followed up with a 73-yard touchdown drive to seize a 24-20 halftime lead. In the second half they maintained control of the game by cutting off Kansas without a scoring threat until the final minute and keeping its own attack clicking at a devastating pace.