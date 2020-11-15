Kansas State's game against 1970 Huskers was a 'disaster' for the Wildcats

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
For Kansas State, its first conference title since 1934 required a win in Lincoln on an Arctic-like November day.
The Wildcats were 5-1 in league play (6-3 overall) entering their final Big Eight game. Nebraska was undefeated but had Oklahoma up next.
They’d played the Huskers tough while Vince Gibson had been in Manhattan — NU needed a field goal to win 16-14 in 1967, KSU upset and shut out the Huskers in 1968 and NU eked out a 10-7 win in 1969 with Kansas State on the NU 6 at game’s end.
The Blackshirts wrecked K-State passer Lynn Dickey’s final game. From Manhattan Mercury sports editor Dave Wright’s game account:
Friday the 13th came a day late for Kansas State. The Wildcats saw nearly everything they tried turn to disaster in the second half, and Nebraska walked away with a 51-13 win that clinched at least tie for the Big Eight championship for the Cornhuskers.
The defeat was the worst for the Wildcats in Vince Gibson’s four years as head coach.
Lynn Dickey, trying to finish out his Big Eight career in a blaze of glory, had one of those days you wouldn’t believe in your wildest nightmares.
The Osawatomie senior completed 22 of 47 for 255 yards but had seven of his passes intercepted. Four of those interceptions were turned into Nebraska scores ... Little more than half of the big crowd of 67,894 was still on hand for the anti-climatic finish. The wind chill index was listed at three degrees above zero, but it must have seemed colder than that for the 5,000 K-Staters in Memorial Stadium.
K-State finished a 6-5 season with a 31-7 loss the following week at Florida State. The Wildcats wouldn’t defeat NU again until 1998.
