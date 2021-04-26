Kearney's Heinrich Haarberg ready for Husker debut in Memorial Stadium: 'That's my field'

LINCOLN — True freshman Heinrich Haarberg is ready to take his first snap at Memorial Stadium. And it's fast approaching as Saturday's spring game nears for the Kearney Catholic grad who enrolled early at NU.
It's been a grind the past five months for the first in-state player since 2001 who went to Nebraska on a quarterback scholarship. Haarberg got acquainted with his playbook and worked out with his teammates. He added 15 pounds, too, and the quarterback is looking forward to putting it all together.
“I’m excited to be able to play in a real scrimmage for the first time in front of however many people at Memorial,” he said. “I’m just taking it day by day and getting better. I’m going to treat the scrimmage like it is every practice. I try to give it my hardest every time I go out on that field.
"I don’t think I need to change anything.”
Kearney Catholic coach Rashawn Harvey knew from the jump that Haarberg’s athleticism combined with his frame — 6-foot-5, then 195 pounds with a 17-size shoe — would draw plenty of attention from Division I schools. Haarberg also threw for more than 3,600 yards with 42 touchdowns the past two seasons. He ran for more than 1,000 in his career, too.
The three-star prospect had offers from Buffalo, Boston College and Central Michigan, but the pandemic scrapped plans for recruiting trips. So it was a no-brainer to commit to the Huskers. It didn't hurt that his father, Rod, played fullback for Nebraska in 1992.
And now that Haarberg is finally in Lincoln, he can focus on playing quarterback.
“He has more individualized attention ... at the quarterback position,” Harvey said. “He’s getting that mental development to be a successful quarterback at the college level.”
Haarberg said the first two weeks in Lincoln were an adjustment, but from the moment he arrived on campus, he felt welcomed by coaches and teammates.
“As soon as I got here, the coaches were as authentic and real as they were during the recruiting process,” Haarberg said. “They took care of us just like we were their sons. It was an easy transition. I think all of us, including myself, have adapted pretty well.”
Once Haarberg settled in, it was time to work — and get used to the daily routines.
“There were a couple of wake-up calls like the first practice we had at Memorial. That was a cool experience,” Haarberg said. “It wasn’t just a kid who got lucky on the field. That’s my field, and that’s where I play now, so I’m just embracing that. Those were the kind of experiences that were unique, but I think it’s been a really good experience.”
One of Haarberg’s challenges is comparing his progress with the rest of the quarterbacks.
“There’s not another guy I could compare to or see where I’m going and how to engage myself,” Haarberg said. “It’s hard to see the progress that I’m making against these other guys that have been here — two have been here for all four years, the other one has been here for another year — so that has been kind of a difficult problem, just engaging with myself from trying to push myself.
"What I’ve done is look at what those guys are and just try to push myself to be as good as them.”
Haarberg says he's fortunate to be part of a quarterback group with veteran leaders like Adrian Martinez and high school teammate Matt Masker.
Masker took Haarberg under his wing, just like in their high school days, and introduced him to Martinez and fellow freshman Logan Smothers. The best advice he received so far is not to change his style of play.
“Those guys have been like older buddies to me,” Haarberg said. “We’ve hung out in and outside of the stadium. They’ve helped me so much, especially Matt and Adrian. Just learning the playbook and being able to compete and also help each other at the same time. There’s no hostility in the room. We’re all just trying to be the best versions of ourselves.”