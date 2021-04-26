Kearney's Heinrich Haarberg ready for Husker debut in Memorial Stadium: 'That's my field'

And now that Haarberg is finally in Lincoln, he can focus on playing quarterback.

“He has more individualized attention ... at the quarterback position,” Harvey said. “He’s getting that mental development to be a successful quarterback at the college level.”

Haarberg said the first two weeks in Lincoln were an adjustment, but from the moment he arrived on campus, he felt welcomed by coaches and teammates.

“As soon as I got here, the coaches were as authentic and real as they were during the recruiting process,” Haarberg said. “They took care of us just like we were their sons. It was an easy transition. I think all of us, including myself, have adapted pretty well.”

Once Haarberg settled in, it was time to work — and get used to the daily routines.

“There were a couple of wake-up calls like the first practice we had at Memorial. That was a cool experience,” Haarberg said. “It wasn’t just a kid who got lucky on the field. That’s my field, and that’s where I play now, so I’m just embracing that. Those were the kind of experiences that were unique, but I think it’s been a really good experience.”

One of Haarberg’s challenges is comparing his progress with the rest of the quarterbacks.