Kevin Warren is a 'stronger person' after rocky first year as Big Ten commissioner

INDIANAPOLIS — Fueled by a childhood accident that left him in a body cast for part of his youth, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren tries to extract positives from even the hardest situations.
Thus, his rocky first season as commissioner — which included the league hesitating on playing football during the height of the COVID pandemic — was simultaneously “one of the best years of my life” because of the lessons learned and relationships he built with athletic directors and academic leaders.
“I can tell you right now that I’m a stronger person,” Warren said. “My gratitude coefficient is high.”
So is his motivation to put the Big Ten in a good position during an “inflection point” in college athletics. College Football Playoff expansion. The name, image and likeness revolution. And, with Wednesday’s news that Texas and Oklahoma are seeking membership in the SEC, conference realignment is on the table too.
To that last issue, Warren didn’t offer a hard stance — “it’ll be interesting to see how that story evolves" — but did say the league is “always constantly evaluating what’s in the best interest of the conference.”
Warren also announced he’s enlisting an experienced Big Ten hand — former Wisconsin coach and Athletic Director Barry Alvarez — to serve as a football advisor between the commissioner’s office and coaches on big-canvas topics.
“I implicitly trust Barry,” said Warren, who first got to know him when he was a law student at Notre Dame and Alvarez was the school's defensive coordinator. Alvarez sat in the front row of the media contingent inside Lucas Oil Stadium as Warren spoke.
“I think there’s a few things I can bring to the table,” Alvarez quipped in a short interview later.
More notes from Warren’s chat:
» Warren touted the work the league and member schools have done in hiring for diversity, equity and inclusion. All three men’s basketball coaches hired in the offseason are Black men, for example. Warren also announced a commissioner’s fellowship — named after former Indiana running back George Taliaferro — that will, according to the Big Ten, “provide individuals who have not historically had access to collegiate conference office leadership positions with an opportunity to work in the Office of the Commissioner and gain valuable experience in both the sports and business sectors.”
» Warren wants a federal solution for NIL. Currently schools are either following state laws — if their legislatures have passed them — or the NCAA’s broad, deregulated guidance.
» Light — natural and artificial — and space, across 110 yards of Lucas Oil Stadium, where 2021 Big Ten media days was held. A DJ played a mix of hits from the last 40 years. The WiFi actually worked on a consistent basis.
The era of Big Ten media days being held in old, dim hotel ballrooms — or a hotel basement in 2019 fit for a pipefitters town hall meeting — is over, according to a Big Ten spokesman at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In a desire to spice up the event — long held in Chicago and centered on a fan luncheon full of autograph-seekers — the Big Ten will either hold the 2022 event in Lucas Oil Stadium or some other “spectacular” venue inside the Big Ten footprint.
The hotel setting — whether at the site famous for being in “The Fugitive” or the sprawling McCormack Place with spotty Internet — is out, the spokesman said.
The Big 12 has recently turned to hosting its annual media event at Cowboys Stadium.
