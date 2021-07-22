Kevin Warren is a 'stronger person' after rocky first year as Big Ten commissioner

INDIANAPOLIS — Fueled by a childhood accident that left him in a body cast for part of his youth, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren tries to extract positives from even the hardest situations.

Thus, his rocky first season as commissioner — which included the league hesitating on playing football during the height of the COVID pandemic — was simultaneously “one of the best years of my life” because of the lessons learned and relationships he built with athletic directors and academic leaders.

“I can tell you right now that I’m a stronger person,” Warren said. “My gratitude coefficient is high.”

So is his motivation to put the Big Ten in a good position during an “inflection point” in college athletics. College Football Playoff expansion. The name, image and likeness revolution. And, with Wednesday’s news that Texas and Oklahoma are seeking membership in the SEC, conference realignment is on the table too.

To that last issue, Warren didn’t offer a hard stance — “it’ll be interesting to see how that story evolves" — but did say the league is “always constantly evaluating what’s in the best interest of the conference.”