Kevin Warren skipping Horseshoe, heading to Michigan-Minnesota for Big Ten opener

For the Big Ten’s first weekend of football, league commissioner Kevin Warren will visit a league stadium.
It just won’t be in Columbus.
Warren, in his first year as the Big Ten’s boss, plans to watch the Michigan-Minnesota game in person on Saturday. Warren lived and worked in Minneapolis for many years when he was a team executive for the NFL’s Vikings.
“I’ll be watching the game alone for obvious reasons, but it will be a special moment to be able to soak it all in,” Warren told Big Ten Network on Friday.
The Nebraska–Ohio State game, featuring the two teams that battled hardest to get Big Ten football back on the table after Warren and a supermajority of league presidents and chancellors chose to postpone it, is the other headlining contest on Saturday. Fox Sports will host its pregame show from Ohio Stadium, while ESPN’s College Gameday show will head to TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Warren’s BTN interview was split into two parts — round two will air Saturday morning — and he said the hardest part of his job has been being a commissioner for only 75 days before the coronavirus pandemic struck during the Big Ten Tournament.
“Trying to build a culture and lead a major, major conference with people who you’ve only been around, literally for days, I think that’s the most challenging part,” said Warren, who took over for longtime Big Ten boss Jim Delany on Jan. 1, 2020. Warren has taken his share of criticism for his handling of the Big Ten’s decision, which involved Zoom meetings in which the league’s athletic directors weren’t always in the same Zoom meetings the presidents and chancellors actually making the decision.
“You can’t just judge really the journey by what happens in a valley,” Warren said. “And we had some times we were in a valley. So I’m excited to see Big Ten football get started again.”
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222,
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.