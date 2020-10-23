Kevin Warren skipping Horseshoe, heading to Michigan-Minnesota for Big Ten opener

For the Big Ten’s first weekend of football, league commissioner Kevin Warren will visit a league stadium.

It just won’t be in Columbus.

Warren, in his first year as the Big Ten’s boss, plans to watch the Michigan-Minnesota game in person on Saturday. Warren lived and worked in Minneapolis for many years when he was a team executive for the NFL’s Vikings.

“I’ll be watching the game alone for obvious reasons, but it will be a special moment to be able to soak it all in,” Warren told Big Ten Network on Friday.

The Nebraska–Ohio State game, featuring the two teams that battled hardest to get Big Ten football back on the table after Warren and a supermajority of league presidents and chancellors chose to postpone it, is the other headlining contest on Saturday. Fox Sports will host its pregame show from Ohio Stadium, while ESPN’s College Gameday show will head to TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Warren’s BTN interview was split into two parts — round two will air Saturday morning — and he said the hardest part of his job has been being a commissioner for only 75 days before the coronavirus pandemic struck during the Big Ten Tournament.