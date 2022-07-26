Kevin Warren talks UCLA and USC, leaves door open to future Big Ten expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — Style matters, and it's one reason, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said Tuesday at Big Ten media days, that UCLA and USC will receive a full share of any payout from the league's new media rights deal.

The Bruins and Trojans join the league in 2024. The Big Ten's new TV deal — which begins next year — remains in an negotiating stage.

The last three schools to join the Big Ten — Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers — did not receive a full share, or anything close to it, upon their entry into the league.

"We think that's important for various reasons," Warren said. "They bring a lot of value to our relationship. They bring a lot of panache to our relationship."

A "readiness" committee will help UCLA and USC move into the Big Ten and manage logistics such as traveling to the East Coast and helping the transition to be as smooth as possible, Warren said.

Warren said the two schools bring a lot from athletic and academic standpoint. The graduation rates, Warren said, was over "92%." A large segment of Big Ten alumni, Warren said, live in Los Angeles. Warren mentioned a number of prominent alumni, including Steven Spielberg, who did not attend either USC or UCLA, although he's given millions to USC's film school. (George Lucas attended USC.)

The addition of the two schools will allow the Big Ten to provide content "from the morning into the night," Warren said.

Other notes:

» Warren said he hopes to announce a new TV deal "sooner rather than later." He hinted that the Big Ten will provide content in a way that college sports have never done before, which could be a reference to streaming services such as Amazon or Disney.

» The Big Ten may expand again, Warren said, but it'll be for "the right reasons."

"We will not expand just to expand," Warren said. "It will be strategic."

» Warren called on Congress to provide "federal guardrails" in name, image and likeness legislation.