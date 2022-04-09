Key players sidelined with injuries during Nebraska's spring game

LINCOLN — Not every Husker had a chance to show what they could do Saturday.

Injuries kept a swath of key players sidelined during the Red-White scrimmage. Attrition at tight end and defensive line in particular was the chief reason NU didn’t have enough players to split the roster into two teams for a traditional game.

“Obviously we’re practicing without a lot of really good players,” NU coach Scott Frost said.

Tight end went without its likely top four on the depth chart in Travis Vokolek, Chris Hickman, Thomas Fidone and Chancellor Brewington. The offensive line operated minus two projected starting tackles in Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka — both of whom Frost said are “not that far away” from fully recovering — as well as Ethan Piper, who has been splitting center reps with Trent Hixson with the top offense.

Veteran D-lineman Casey Rogers also missed the spring and running back Gabe Ervin — a breakout player early last season before suffering an ACL injury — continues to heal. Receiver was also hit as transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda watched from afar and Zavier Betts left the program. Luke Reimer didn’t play Saturday either.

Frost listed many of those names Saturday. It’s frustrating to be without them, he said, though there’s nothing to do but move forward.

“Those are arguably seven or eight of our top 10 or 20 guys,” Frost said. “Certainly looking forward to getting those guys back. All of them should be ready to go pretty much full in summer conditioning.”

