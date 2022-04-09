 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
FOOTBALL

Key players sidelined with injuries during Nebraska's spring game

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN — Not every Husker had a chance to show what they could do Saturday.

Injuries kept a swath of key players sidelined during the Red-White scrimmage. Attrition at tight end and defensive line in particular was the chief reason NU didn’t have enough players to split the roster into two teams for a traditional game.

“Obviously we’re practicing without a lot of really good players,” NU coach Scott Frost said.

Tight end went without its likely top four on the depth chart in Travis Vokolek, Chris Hickman, Thomas Fidone and Chancellor Brewington. The offensive line operated minus two projected starting tackles in Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka — both of whom Frost said are “not that far away” from fully recovering — as well as Ethan Piper, who has been splitting center reps with Trent Hixson with the top offense.

Veteran D-lineman Casey Rogers also missed the spring and running back Gabe Ervin — a breakout player early last season before suffering an ACL injury — continues to heal. Receiver was also hit as transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda watched from afar and Zavier Betts left the program. Luke Reimer didn’t play Saturday either.

People are also reading…

Frost listed many of those names Saturday. It’s frustrating to be without them, he said, though there’s nothing to do but move forward.

“Those are arguably seven or eight of our top 10 or 20 guys,” Frost said. “Certainly looking forward to getting those guys back. All of them should be ready to go pretty much full in summer conditioning.”

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert