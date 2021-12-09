Key questions surrounding final open spot on Husker football coaching staff

“I’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re up to speed on that,” Frost said after the Iowa loss.

Having hired the bulk of his offensive staff, Frost can now turn his attention to special teams.

Busch is on Nebraska’s interest list, according to a source. He's a well-traveled defensive assistant who spent this past year as a defensive analyst after LSU fired him as its safeties coach. Busch has prior experience as a special teams coordinator, including several years for the Huskers when he coached for Bill Callahan.

Nebraska’s special teams were strong then, especially in blocking kicks, and benefited from having Sam Koch, arguably the best punter in school history. Busch consulted on special teams for the 2021 season to little avail, as both ESPN and Football Outsiders judged Nebraska to have the worst units in the Big Ten and one of the three worst in the country.

Since Busch is already at Nebraska, hiring him wouldn’t be complicated, and the Huskers could have announced his addition to the full-time staff along with Whipple and Raiola.

But they didn't, so it’s likely Nebraska is at least working a larger list of candidates.