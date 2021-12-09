Key questions surrounding final open spot on Husker football coaching staff

LINCOLN — Three hires down, one to go.
Nebraska announced the additions of offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola on Wednesday. Now its focus turns immediately toward how to handle special teams, according to a source, even though NU currently has a special teams coordinator in Mike Dawson and the Huskers have no full-time running backs coach at the moment.
Husker coaches apparently now concede that special teams requires immediate attention, whether it’s with Dawson, current defensive analyst Bill Busch or somebody else from outside the program.
Scott Frost attempted to confine the problem solely to struggling placekickers and punters, but it bloomed into something much more by the last two games, when the Huskers allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown against Wisconsin and had a blocked punt returned for a touchdown against Iowa. NU’s return game was practically non-existent in 2021 and finished 13th in the Big Ten in kickoff return yards and last in punt return yards.
“I’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re up to speed on that,” Frost said after the Iowa loss.
Having hired the bulk of his offensive staff, Frost can now turn his attention to special teams.
Busch is on Nebraska’s interest list, according to a source. He's a well-traveled defensive assistant who spent this past year as a defensive analyst after LSU fired him as its safeties coach. Busch has prior experience as a special teams coordinator, including several years for the Huskers when he coached for Bill Callahan.
Nebraska’s special teams were strong then, especially in blocking kicks, and benefited from having Sam Koch, arguably the best punter in school history. Busch consulted on special teams for the 2021 season to little avail, as both ESPN and Football Outsiders judged Nebraska to have the worst units in the Big Ten and one of the three worst in the country.
Since Busch is already at Nebraska, hiring him wouldn’t be complicated, and the Huskers could have announced his addition to the full-time staff along with Whipple and Raiola.
But they didn't, so it’s likely Nebraska is at least working a larger list of candidates.
Virginia’s Ricky Brumfield is out of the running, according to a source. Sean Snyder, who coordinated USC’s special teams for the last two seasons, remains a possibility. Snyder was close to taking a special teams analyst role at Nebraska in early 2020 before USC offered him a full-time job. The Trojans now have a new head coach, Lincoln Riley.
Neither Busch nor Snyder are running backs coaches, and few special teams coordinators carry both of those roles at once. One who does, Florida’s Greg Knox, is currently committed to serving as the Gators' interim head coach in the Gasparilla Bowl against Central Florida. Knox, who's spent 27 years coaching in the SEC at four league schools, would likely have several opportunities in that conference.
How the Huskers handle special teams could inform what’s done at running backs, another position that struggled in 2021.
Ron Brown served as the interim running backs coach after Frost fired Ryan Held, and he's currently recruiting on the road for the Huskers. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton could theoretically coach both tight ends and running backs, even though the positions differ considerably. Frost could also handle the running backs with a graduate assistant’s help.
A perfect solution may not exist for how to balance both openings unless another opening pops up on defense. But Nebraska is focused on wrapping up its coaching search as quickly as possible, according to sources.
