Kicker Chase Contreraz has steady performance against Purdue

LINCOLN — Coach Scott Frost approached kicker Chase Contreraz at Thursday’s practice and asked the question Contreraz had been waiting to hear since he arrived at Nebraska last season.

“Are you ready?”

Contreraz answered with a steady performance during Saturday’s 28-23 loss to Purdue on Saturday. The transfer from Iowa Western made both extra points and a 33-yard field goal against the Boilermakers, fulfilling a lifelong dream in the process.

Contreraz grew up watching and wanting to play for Nebraska. So when he trotted onto the field for his first extra point, his heart was racing.

“It was very nerve-wracking,” Contreraz said. “It didn’t even feel like it happened.”

Once the first kick split the uprights, the rest were “pretty easy.”

Contreraz said he’s never felt as strong mentally as he did Saturday, which is key in a “huge mental game” like kicking.