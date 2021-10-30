Kicker Chase Contreraz has steady performance against Purdue

LINCOLN — Coach Scott Frost approached kicker Chase Contreraz at Thursday’s practice and asked the question Contreraz had been waiting to hear since he arrived at Nebraska last season.
“Are you ready?”
Contreraz answered with a steady performance during Saturday’s 28-23 loss to Purdue on Saturday. The transfer from Iowa Western made both extra points and a 33-yard field goal against the Boilermakers, fulfilling a lifelong dream in the process.
Contreraz grew up watching and wanting to play for Nebraska. So when he trotted onto the field for his first extra point, his heart was racing.
“It was very nerve-wracking,” Contreraz said. “It didn’t even feel like it happened.”
Once the first kick split the uprights, the rest were “pretty easy.”
Contreraz said he’s never felt as strong mentally as he did Saturday, which is key in a “huge mental game” like kicking.
Contreraz’s teammate Connor Culp knows how it feels when that confidence erodes. Contreraz outlasted Culp, Brendan Franke and Kellen Meyer in a five-kick “kickoff” during last week’s practices. He beat Culp in a sudden-death round, which featured a 50-yard kick with teammates gathered around to simulate crowd noise.
Culp congratulated Contreraz for winning the starting job, and Contreraz applauded Culp for his sportsmanship after watching Culp struggle this season.
“I'm not sure if he's battling and stuff off the field, as well,” Contreraz said of Culp. “But you have to be very mentally strong. It’s tough.”
Culp’s struggles yielded Contreraz’s opportunity, though. And after Saturday’s game, Conreraz has a foothold on the starting job.
He imagined himself kicking at Memorial Stadium for years. But none of his daydreams lived up to real thing.
“There's nothing like it,” Contreraz said. "I've dreamed about this since I was a kid — playing for Nebraska and kicking it through the uprights and just hearing that 90,000-fan crowd go crazy. It was unbelievable.”