Kicker roles firmly set as Nebraska special teams begin redemption quest

Nebraska has a strong sense of who its starting punter and kickers will be this season. Just about every other part of the special teams depth chart will be forged in the coming weeks.

First-year special teams coordinator Bill Busch laid out his vision during an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Monday. Kickoff and return units made up of a mix of starters – on offense and defense – along with limited-role players. Groups that are consistent in effort and production who not only avoid critical mistakes but make plus plays too.

“They could change it to tomorrow when we start our camp and we’d be ready to go,” said Busch, who was a quality control coach at NU last season.

The most high-profile specialists arrived out of the transfer portal and quickly solidified their standing, Busch said. Brian Buschini is the No. 1 punter after being named the FCS punter of the year in 2021. Timmy Bleekrode (Furman) arrived in May but has nevertheless impressed – Busch liked everything he heard from those who knew the kicker as an emotionally steady and physically reliable player who hit on all nine of his attempts last year from inside the 40-yard line.

Unlike, say, defensive line, Busch said, those results against FCS competition will translate just fine to the Big Ten. What Nebraska was looking for in a kicker – “Accuracy. Period.” – it found in the sophomore. When the Huskers reach an opponent’s 28-yard line, they need to be able to count on the drive ending in points.

Bleekrode, also an all-conference punter at his last stop, will continue to work on punting on a limited basis, Busch said. There’s value in versatility, much like Alex Henery and Brett Maher displayed in Lincoln once upon a time en route to NFL careers.

“He has one job and that is to make field goals, make extra points,” Busch said. “And then be in a position if need be to punt.”

If anyone can challenge Bleekrode, Busch said, it’s freshman Charlie Weinrich. The Leawood, Kansas, native regularly trained where specialists for the Kansas City Chiefs also worked out. Oftentimes he kicked behind NFL long snappers and holders.

Said Busch: “He’ll be someone that will stand out for someone that’s new to the program that will have a chance to jump in right away.”

Exactly who snaps the balls will resolve itself camp – “competition’s on,” Busch said. Three players in their final years will battle for roles. Georgetown transfer Brady Weas was “clearly ahead” on the punt side after the spring while Cam Pieper was ahead with field goals, though both can do either. Experienced starter Cade Mueller is coming off an ACL injury. Redshirt freshman Camden Witucki is who NU is “really grooming” to be the Husker snapper for 2023 and beyond.

Meanwhile, Brendan Franke returns as the clear leader to handle kickoff duties again after sending 38 of his 62 attempts for touchbacks last year. The leg strength is there, Busch said, now it’s about consistency and mechanics.

That’s the challenge to all Nebraska kickers, especially as they deal with “borderline” and “ridiculous” winds on Big Ten football fields.

“It’s just like in golf: If you hit it really well, even into the wind, it goes pretty good,” Busch said. “If you hit a bad kick, it makes it look horrendous very quickly.”

The rest of the kickoff and return units will come together as fall camp begins next week and the Huskers aim to shake their shoddy special-teams reputation of recent years. LSU transfer Trey Palmer will be a factor in the return game, Busch said, as will former junior-college running back Anthony Grant. Zach Weinmaster and Brody Belt will resume their roles as “off returners,” tasked with blocking for the primary returner.

Finding limited role players – LRPs, Busch calls them – will be another to-do. Just as important will be motivating offensive skill players to be on special teams. Receiver Alante Brown was a good example that last year as someone who made just three catches but was a regular returning kickoffs.