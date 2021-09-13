 Skip to main content
Kickoff time and TV set for Nebraska-Michigan State on Sept. 25
Nebraska's game at Michigan State on Sept. 25 has been set for a 6 p.m. kickoff (central time) and will air on FS1.

That will be the latest Husker kickoff so far this season, and it will be back-to-back night games with the Oct. 2 home game against Northwestern starting at 6:30 p.m. Nebraska only played one night game in 2020, 

Nebraska plays Oklahoma at 11 a.m. this weekend — its second game in that time slot. The Illinois game started at 12:20 p.m., and the Buffalo game last weekend was a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

This will be the first meeting between Nebraska and Michigan State since 2018, when the Huskers won 9-6 on a last-second field goal.

