Kickoff time for Michigan makes three straight night games for Huskers
Nebraska will play its third straight night game on Oct. 9 against Michigan.

The 6:30 p.m. kickoff time for that home game was announced Monday. It will air on ABC.

Nebraska opened the season with four consecutive day games, then faced Michigan State last weekend at 6 p.m. This Saturday's home game against Northwestern is a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

The Michigan game will be Nebraska's first on ABC since 2019 — a 48-7 victory for Ohio State. 

The last time the Huskers played Michigan was in 2018, a 56-10 for the Wolverines in Ann Arbor that kicked off at 11 am.

