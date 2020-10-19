Kickoff time set for Nebraska's home opener against Wisconsin

Nebraska’s latest home opener since 1895 now has a start time.
The Huskers and Wisconsin will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 in a key West Division tilt broadcast by FS1. The Big Ten announced its second week of games Monday morning, with Ohio State at Penn State the week’s marquee game beginning at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.
Only one other Husker game has a known kickoff time — NU and Ohio State begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the season opener for both sides. Nebraska will play one Friday game in 2020 when it travels to Iowa for a Nov. 27 tilt.
The Wisconsin game will also be memorable in the sense that it will play out in front of a Memorial Stadium devoid of all fans save for family and friends of players and staffers. Nebraska has sold out every home game since 1962.
Kickoff times for Nebraska’s remaining 2020 games will be announced six to 12 days in advance.