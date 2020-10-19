Kickoff time set for Nebraska's home opener against Wisconsin

Nebraska’s latest home opener since 1895 now has a start time.

The Huskers and Wisconsin will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 in a key West Division tilt broadcast by FS1. The Big Ten announced its second week of games Monday morning, with Ohio State at Penn State the week’s marquee game beginning at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

Only one other Husker game has a known kickoff time — NU and Ohio State begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the season opener for both sides. Nebraska will play one Friday game in 2020 when it travels to Iowa for a Nov. 27 tilt.

The Wisconsin game will also be memorable in the sense that it will play out in front of a Memorial Stadium devoid of all fans save for family and friends of players and staffers. Nebraska has sold out every home game since 1962.​

Kickoff times for Nebraska’s remaining 2020 games will be announced six to 12 days in advance.

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

