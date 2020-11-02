Kickoff time, TV channel set for Nebraska-Penn State on Nov. 14

The latest Nebraska football home opener in more than a century has a start time.

Penn State and the Huskers will kick off at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 in a game to be broadcast on FS1, the Big Ten announced Monday. The Nittany Lions (0-2) dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 this week after consecutive losses to Indiana and Ohio State to begin the season.

The Huskers (0-1) were supposed to make their Memorial Stadium debut last weekend against Wisconsin, but the Badgers called off the game amid a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

The contest between Penn State and Nebraska will be the second-latest home opener for the Huskers in their 131st season of football. The record still belongs to the 1895 squad, which hosted Kansas on Nov. 16 after traveling for its first five games.

Big Ten games this season are continuing without fans in the stands beyond family of players and staffers. Nebraska’s game at Ohio State last month had an official attendance of 1,344 — including player parents, media, stadium personnel and the teams themselves — as well as 4,770 fan cutouts.

This is the third time this season Nebraska is playing in the 11 a.m. window.