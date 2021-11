Nebraska's game at Wisconsin on Nov. 20 has been set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on ABC or ESPN.

The Huskers are facing the Badgers for the first time since a 37-21 loss at Memorial Stadium in 2019. NU is also making its first trip to Madison since 2018, a 41-24 loss.

Nebraska will host Iowa on Black Friday at 12:30 p.m. The Huskers' regular-season finale will air on BTN.

NU is looking to snap a six-game losing streak against the Hawkeyes.

