Kickoff times set for Nebraska's games against Illinois and Iowa

More early kickoffs are coming for the Nebraska football team.

The Huskers will play their fourth straight 11 a.m. contest to begin the season when they host Illinois on Nov. 21, the Big Ten announced Monday. The matchup of West Division teams will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

NU’s annual Black Friday tilt against Iowa is set for a noon start on FOX on Nov. 27 from Iowa City.

Illinois is 0-3 and travels to Rutgers this weekend before its second straight road game in Lincoln. Nebraska is 0-2 and hosts winless Penn State on Saturday in their latest home opener in 125 years. The Huskers already had their first attempt at a home game canceled when Wisconsin called off the Halloween matchup because of COVID-19 outbreaks within its program.

The Illini have weathered an outbreak of their own in the last month, though coach Lovie Smith reported no new positive tests as recently as a week ago. The team announced before kickoff on Oct. 31 that starting quarterback Brandon Peters and backup tight end Griffin Moore tested positive but were asymptomatic. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith also decided on his own to quarantine after spending prolonged time in a room with Peters.

Per Big Ten policy, Peters and Moore will be eligible to return against Nebraska.