Kickoff times set for Nebraska's games against Illinois and Iowa

More early kickoffs are coming for the Nebraska football team.
The Huskers will play their fourth straight 11 a.m. contest to begin the season when they host Illinois on Nov. 21, the Big Ten announced Monday. The matchup of West Division teams will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
NU’s annual Black Friday tilt against Iowa is set for a noon start on FOX on Nov. 27 from Iowa City.
Illinois is 0-3 and travels to Rutgers this weekend before its second straight road game in Lincoln. Nebraska is 0-2 and hosts winless Penn State on Saturday in their latest home opener in 125 years. The Huskers already had their first attempt at a home game canceled when Wisconsin called off the Halloween matchup because of COVID-19 outbreaks within its program.
The Illini have weathered an outbreak of their own in the last month, though coach Lovie Smith reported no new positive tests as recently as a week ago. The team announced before kickoff on Oct. 31 that starting quarterback Brandon Peters and backup tight end Griffin Moore tested positive but were asymptomatic. Offensive coordinator Rod Smith also decided on his own to quarantine after spending prolonged time in a room with Peters.
Per Big Ten policy, Peters and Moore will be eligible to return against Nebraska.
Big Ten games this season are continuing without fans in the stands beyond family of players and staffers. Nebraska’s game at Ohio State last month had an official attendance of 1,344 while Northwestern didn’t announce a figure last weekend.
NU’s remaining 2020 game times will be announced six to 12 days in advance.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
