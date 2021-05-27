Kickoff times set for six Husker football games

LINCOLN — Nebraska played a lot of afternoon football in 2020.

The Huskers will do so again for at least the first month of the 2021 schedule and the Black Friday game against Iowa.

The Big Ten on Thursday released start times for six Husker games and TV designations for five:

» Aug. 28 at Illinois, noon on FOX

» Sept. 4 vs. Fordham, 11 a.m. on BTN (home opener)

» Sept. 11 vs. Buffalo, 2:30 p.m. on BTN

» Sept. 18 at Oklahoma, 11 a.m. on FOX (50th anniversary of the Game of the Century)

» Oct. 2 vs. Northwestern, 6:30 p.m. TV to be determined

» Nov. 26 vs. Iowa, 12:30 p.m. on BTN (Black Friday)

Nebraska's Nov. 20 game at Wisconsin will be televised on one of ESPN/ABC's networks but a time has not yet been designated. The league typically tries to avoid night games in November but has been flexible in recent years with staging night games.