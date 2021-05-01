 Skip to main content
L.A. Chargers take former Husker Brenden Jaimes in fifth round of NFL draft
FOOTBALL

L.A. Chargers take former Husker Brenden Jaimes in fifth round of NFL draft

Jaimes

Brenden Jaimes started 40 straight games on Nebraska's offensive line.

 ELSIE STORMBERG, THE WORLD-HERALD

Brenden Jaimes has never felt leaner, faster or stronger in his career. He has good advice from Senior Bowl scouts in his back pocket and a big interview – in the form of his NFL Pro Day workout Tuesday – just ahead of him.

LINCOLN — The first Husker has been taken in the 2021 NFL draft, and it’s no surprise: Brenden Jaimes.

Jaimes, a four-year starter at NU who had a record 40 straight starts as a lineman, was selected in the fifth round Saturday by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 159th overall pick. He’s the first Nebraska offensive lineman taken in the draft since Alex Lewis in the fourth round in 2016.

Jaimes was the 19th offensive tackle selected in this year's draft. The Charges also took a Big Ten tackle in the first round with Northwestern's Rashawn Slater. They'll be tasked with protecting quarterback Justin Herbert, the sixth overall pick last year who became the offensive rookie of the year.

A graduate of Austin (Texas) Lake Travis High School, Jaimes committed to the Huskers and turned down a late push from the hometown Longhorns to play at Nebraska. Jaimes was initially considered for a redshirt upon arriving at NU — he was well under 300 pounds — but instead started the final nine games of that season. He moved to left tackle in 2018, and didn’t miss a single game over the next three seasons except for the one he chose not to play, the 2020 season finale at Rutgers.

Jaimes’ 40 starts were just one short of tying Jeremiah Sirles at 41. Unlike Sirles, however, Jaimes had a COVID-shortened 2020 season — he played in just seven games — and never appeared in a bowl.

Jaimes had the chance to leave NU after his junior season to test NFL draft waters. Jaimes was given a mid-round grade, according to Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin, but chose to return as a senior and became more of a vocal leader for the Huskers. Jaimes had chances to transfer  too — he never played on a team with a winning record — but he didn’t.

“I wanted to show that I was loyal,” Jaimes said in December. “I really had no reason to transfer. For the guys that did, they’ve had a lot of success, so everyone has their reasons. I wanted to come to Nebraska to be at Nebraska and be a part of tradition like no other. And I feel like I’ve done that.”

Now he’s an NFL draftee.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

