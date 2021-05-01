L.A. Chargers take former Husker Brenden Jaimes in fifth round of NFL draft

LINCOLN — The first Husker has been taken in the 2021 NFL draft, and it’s no surprise: Brenden Jaimes.

Jaimes, a four-year starter at NU who had a record 40 straight starts as a lineman, was selected in the fifth round Saturday by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 159th overall pick. He’s the first Nebraska offensive lineman taken in the draft since Alex Lewis in the fourth round in 2016.

Jaimes was the 19th offensive tackle selected in this year's draft. The Charges also took a Big Ten tackle in the first round with Northwestern's Rashawn Slater. They'll be tasked with protecting quarterback Justin Herbert, the sixth overall pick last year who became the offensive rookie of the year.

A graduate of Austin (Texas) Lake Travis High School, Jaimes committed to the Huskers and turned down a late push from the hometown Longhorns to play at Nebraska. Jaimes was initially considered for a redshirt upon arriving at NU — he was well under 300 pounds — but instead started the final nine games of that season. He moved to left tackle in 2018, and didn’t miss a single game over the next three seasons except for the one he chose not to play, the 2020 season finale at Rutgers.