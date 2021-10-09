Late fumble dooms Huskers in loss to No. 9 Michigan

The Wolverines responded to that touchdown with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 29-yard touchdown run from Blake Corum with 4:31 to play. And Nebraska flipped the scoreboard again when Martinez kept the ball on a 5-yard read-option touchdown that put the Huskers up 29-26.

And it still wasn’t enough. Martinez’s fumble came on the drive that could’ve been his brightest moment in scarlet and cream. Instead the Huskers left Memorial Stadium heartbroken again.

Nebraska trailed Michigan 13-0 after two quarters thanks to brutal end-of-half sequence that led to the Wolverines’ first touchdown. On third-and-10 from Nebraska’s 41-yard line, Corum took the handoff, broke a tackle and ran 26 yards to give Michigan a late scoring chance. Then JoJo Domann committed a questionable pass interference to set up a 3-yard touchdown from Hassan Haskins.