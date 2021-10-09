Late fumble dooms Huskers in loss to No. 9 Michigan

LINCOLN — Scott Frost covered his left eye with his left hand. Adrian Martinez walked to the sidelines, dejected.
Nobody on the Huskers’ sidelines could believe the fumble that cost them Saturday’s 32-29 loss to Michigan on Saturday.
Nebraska and Michigan combined for 48 points during the second half. The lead changed five times, the teams completed four touchdown drives of five minutes or less, and 90,000 hearts pounded harder with each momentum flip.
But with 1:45 to play, Michigan punched the ball from Martinez’s hands as the quarterback tried to push a pile. Jake Moody converted the go-ahead field goal 21 seconds later. And on fourth-and-10, Martinez’s last heave to Samori Touré bounced off the turf.
Thus ended the Huskers’ chances at a signature win.
With 1:24 left in the third quarter, Nebraska answered a Michigan touchdown with a 41-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to Rahmir Johnson. Martinez took a big hit as he threw to Johnson, who broke free on a wheel route.
Then Deontai Williams intercepted Cade McNamara on the third of play of Michigan’s next drive. And one play after that, wide receiver Levi Falck ran a short pass 13 yards and into the end zone to grab a 22-19 lead and hand Michigan its first deficit of the season.
The Wolverines responded to that touchdown with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a 29-yard touchdown run from Blake Corum with 4:31 to play. And Nebraska flipped the scoreboard again when Martinez kept the ball on a 5-yard read-option touchdown that put the Huskers up 29-26.
And it still wasn’t enough. Martinez’s fumble came on the drive that could’ve been his brightest moment in scarlet and cream. Instead the Huskers left Memorial Stadium heartbroken again.
Nebraska trailed Michigan 13-0 after two quarters thanks to brutal end-of-half sequence that led to the Wolverines’ first touchdown. On third-and-10 from Nebraska’s 41-yard line, Corum took the handoff, broke a tackle and ran 26 yards to give Michigan a late scoring chance. Then JoJo Domann committed a questionable pass interference to set up a 3-yard touchdown from Hassan Haskins.
The Wolverines extended their lead to 6-0 after a 20-yard field goal from Jake Moody with 3:19 to play in the half, but Michigan thought it had a touchdown twice on that same drive. Haskins scored on his second carry inside the 5-yard line but McNamara stumbled on the handoff and his knee hit the turf before Haskins took the ball. One play earlier, Haskins’ elbow hit the turf moments before he extended the ball across the goal line. Officials signaled touchdown on both plays but overturned each after reviewing them.
Michigan moved into Nebraska territory on a 48-yard pass from McNamara to Mike Sainristil, who dove with both arms stretched to make the catch at the 6-yard line.
Nebraska gifted Michigan its first scoring opportunity when Martinez threw an interception with 12:47 to play in the second quarter. Daxton Hill dove to deflect the pass intended for tight end Austin Allen and then caught the deflection on his back.
Six plays and 18 yards later, Moody made a 35-yard field goal to give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead.
The Huskers drove the ball to Michigan’s 3-yard line on their first possession but couldn’t convert yards into points. On fourth-and-2, Martinez ran to the right but couldn’t beat Michigan's linebacker to the edge. Hawkins tackled Martinez at the 4-yard line and forced a turnover on downs.
Nebraska didn’t cross midfield again until its final first-half possession. And even then, Michigan pushed the Huskers back into their own territory on the next play.
Overall, Nebraska ran 19 plays for 55 yards after its first drive (2.9 yards per play), which only highlighted the opportunity it missed early.