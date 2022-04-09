Late interception seals win for Nebraska's defense at the spring game

LINCOLN — Husker defender Garrett Nelson is wearing a few extra pounds these days, bulking up so he can play defensive end, if needed, in a burly Big Ten.

In Saturday’s annual spring game, Nelson looked in midseason form during a first half controlled by the white-jersey-wearing Husker defense. Nelson notched two sacks as the defense held Red-jersey-wearing offense to just nine first downs in 12 first-half drives.

The White led 29-10 at halftime, but the Red, using backup quarterbacks and running backs, surged as the game wore on, scoring four second half touchdowns. But in the end, the White beat the Red 43-39 in front of 54,357 fans at Memorial Stadium.

A long touchdown from Nebraska’s newest running back was one of the few highlights for the Huskers’ offense in the first half of Saturday’s spring game as the White defense led the Red offense 29-10 at halftime.

Junior college transfer Anthony Grant ran for a 60-yard score, reversing field and outrunning defenders to the pylon. That run accounted for 70% of NU’s rushing yards in the first half, as Husker defenders merely had to touch backs to render them “down” in a modified spring game setup.

It left the Huskers’ ground game getting just a few chunk runs. Punter Brian Buschini got a workout, hammering seven punts for a 39.1-yard average. He had 63 and 62-yard boomers, and also a 14-yarder into the wind that sailed right into the sidelines.

In the passing game, Nebraska’s top two offensive lines struggled to manage the pass rush of NU’s top two defensive fronts, which repeatedly pressured NU’s top three quarterbacks — Casey Thompson, Logan Smothers and Chubba Purdy — into hurried, low throws. Twice NU’s defense got touch sacks — one from Jimari Butler and two from Nelson, who routinely whipped around reserve left tackle Brant Banks.

Thompson, who got the first snaps of the game, completed 3 of 4 passes for 31 yards. Smothers completed 5 of 14 passes for 46 yards.

Purdy, the Florida State transfer who spent much of spring camp recovering from a foot injury, had the most passing success, completing hitting tight end AJ Rollins for 27 yards on a long corner route that set up a short field goal from Chase Contreraz. Later, Purdy hit Kamonte Grimes for a 15-yarder. He threw for 63 yards in the first half.

All three top quarterbacks, wearing green jerseys, sat for the entire second half, giving way to multiple reserves, including Heinrich Haarberg, who threw a 34-yard touchdown to Kamonte Grimes in the third quarter to run the White’s lead to 29-17. Quarterback Jarrett Synek scrambled for a 16-yard touchdown on fourth down bring the Red within 29-25. After a White defensive fumble recovery pushed the lead back out to 35-25, fullback Matt Schuster’s one-yard plunge made it 35-32 White. Synek then threw a 46-yard touchdown to Ty Hahn. But Darius Moore intercepted a Haarberg pass to win the game for the defense.

