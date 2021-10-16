Late mistakes kill Husker rally in loss to Minnesota

LINCOLN — With 2:12 remaining, Bryce Williams finally removed all doubt. Williams’ 56-yard touchdown run sealed Nebraska’s 30-23 loss against Minnesota, but the Huskers’ second-half mishaps laid the foundation.
After allowing three first-half scoring drives, Nebraska’s defense allowed just five first downs in the second half. But too often Nebraska’s offense could not convert that momentum into points.
Adrian Martinez’s touchdown pass to Austin Allen with 1:12 remaining came too late. The Huskers entered Minnesota territory four times during the competitive portion of the second half and breached the Gophers’ 10-yard line twice. Those drives yielded seven combined points.
Nebraska’s most important drive sputtered before it got started. With 4:53 remaining and the Huskers trailing 21-16, Martinez dropped back to the end zone and couldn’t find a receiver, a Minnesota defender snatched his jersey and Martinez threw the ball away from the pocket. Intentional grounding. Safety. Gophers ball.
Minnesota sealed the game on its next drive, which was its only scoring drive of the second half. Thanks to Nebraska’s stop-and-start offense, that was all the Gophers needed.
Connor Culp missed a 27-yard field goal after Nebraska’s defense forced its second three-and-out of the half. Martinez found Allen for a 40-yard completion on the 46-yard drive. Allen finished with a career-high 121 receiving yards and a touchdown against Minnesota.
The Huskers drove the ball to Minnesota’s 1-yard line after Minnesota’s first three-and-out of the half. But on fourth-and-goal with 3:44 remaining, Jaquez Yant stumbled on a handoff, which resulted in a turnover on downs.
With 10:11 remaining in the third quarter, Nebraska safety Deontai Williams intercepted Tanner Morgan at the Gophers’ 45-yard line. Three plays later, Rahmir Johnson scored his second rushing touchdown of the game (fourth of the season). Williams suffered an injury on the interception and did not return.
And with 11:53 remaining in the third quarter, Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted Morgan in the end zone, giving Nebraska new life and ending Morgan’s school-record streak of consecutive completions (16). Nebraska punted the ball back 52 second later.
The first half was worse. Minnesota dominated the football and the trenches while the weary-looking Huskers offered little resistance in falling behind 21-9 at halftime.
Nebraska looked like the team playing its eighth straight game Saturday morning while the Gophers were coming off a bye. It fell behind quickly and spent most of the first two quarters futilely attempting to handle Minnesota’s massive offensive line and a flurry of short passes.
Receiver Chris Autman-Bell went into intermission with nine catches for 100 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota — the Big Ten’s worst passing offense that came in averaging 141 yards and completing 52.5% of its throws — hit on 15 of 16 for 171 yards. Morgan was virtually untouched in the pocket, with yards available on swing passes whenever he wanted them.
Minnesota out-possessed the Huskers 21:15 to 8:45 and outgained the visitors 247 to 134 while running 11 more plays. It entered the game down its two top running backs.
Nebraska endured a worst-case start as the shadows drifted off the field at Huntington Bank Stadium. The offense started with the ball and barely held it for 40 seconds beginning with a 1-yard loss on a run by Martinez and followed by two incompletions.
Minnesota took over at its own 38-yard line and threw a little of everything at the Huskers across a 14-play, 61-yard drive that chewed up nearly eight minutes of game clock. Multiple running backs, quarterbacks and short passes. The Gophers didn’t see a third down until their 10th snap and on their 14th — a fourth-and-1 at the NU 5 — found the end zone as backup QB Cole Kramer hit wide-open tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford on a play fake to the right.
NU’s offense found a brief spark from there, with Martinez hitting Allen over the middle for 22 yards and pitching to Johnson for 25 more. The drive stalled from there, with Culp — in his first field-goal attempt since the Michigan State game — salvaging points with a true kick from 50 yards into the wind.
Another steady diet of short passes marked another Gopher touchdown possession from there, with gains of 7, 10 and 12 yards. In the first play of the second quarter, Morgan waited for Mike Brown-Stephens to break on a corner route and hit the receiver with a perfect arcing throw with three defenders in pursuit as the hosts opened up a 14-3 lead.
Following another NU three-and-out, Minnesota found success on five straight run plays for 39 yards. But an ill-advised double-reverse attempt was blown up by Taylor-Britt for a big loss and the drive fizzled into an errant 50-yard field goal.
The Huskers mustered a response fueled by a few chunk plays. A reverse to Zavier Betts for 27 yards. A Jaquez Yant 13-yard burst. A critical 20-yard completion to Allen over the middle on third-and-10. Two plays later,
Johnson took a handoff into the end zone from six yards out to cut the deficit to 14-9 even as Culp misfired on the extra point.
Autman-Bell terrorized Nebraska on Minnesota’s final full first-half drive, opening it with a 36-yard deep catch and ending by getting his foot down for a 7-yard touchdown despite NU corner Quinton Newsome being flagged for pass interference.
Autman-Bell finished with a career-high 11 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota finished drives when it had to. Nebraska didn’t.
Now the bye week Nebraska looked forward to will be tainted by an ugly road loss to a familiar opponent. Scott Frost has lost three straight games to P.J. Fleck, and the Huskers need three wins in their final four games to make a bowl.