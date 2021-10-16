Late mistakes kill Husker rally in loss to Minnesota

Minnesota out-possessed the Huskers 21:15 to 8:45 and outgained the visitors 247 to 134 while running 11 more plays. It entered the game down its two top running backs.

Nebraska endured a worst-case start as the shadows drifted off the field at Huntington Bank Stadium. The offense started with the ball and barely held it for 40 seconds beginning with a 1-yard loss on a run by Martinez and followed by two incompletions.

Minnesota took over at its own 38-yard line and threw a little of everything at the Huskers across a 14-play, 61-yard drive that chewed up nearly eight minutes of game clock. Multiple running backs, quarterbacks and short passes. The Gophers didn’t see a third down until their 10th snap and on their 14th — a fourth-and-1 at the NU 5 — found the end zone as backup QB Cole Kramer hit wide-open tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford on a play fake to the right.

NU’s offense found a brief spark from there, with Martinez hitting Allen over the middle for 22 yards and pitching to Johnson for 25 more. The drive stalled from there, with Culp — in his first field-goal attempt since the Michigan State game — salvaging points with a true kick from 50 yards into the wind.