Lawmakers send letter to Big Ten asking for fall football season

Ten state lawmakers from six states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Ohio — sent a letter Tuesday to Big Ten presidents and chancellors asking them to reconsider the decision to "cancel the football season."
The Big Ten leaders didn't cancel it — they postponed it to a later date — but the letter, written by Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, said football student-athletes at the 14 league schools are currently at a competitive "disadvantage" to athletes whose schools are playing.
"These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week," Chatfield's letter read. "Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships."
Chatfield wrote that Big Ten programs had prepared for a season with "outstanding health and safety protocols," the implementation of which were an "unmitigated success." Chatfield also referenced the league's updated testing and quarantine protocols.
"Our coaches and players should be given a chance to make them work," Chatfield wrote.
All 10 of the letter signees are Republicans. They join Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts — who said last week the Big Ten made the wrong decision in postponing the season — and Sen. Ben Sasse, who supported a fall football season in a letter to the Big Ten just two days before its decision to postpone.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump — who last week inserted himself into the decision-making process by calling Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren — said governors in Michigan, Illinois and Maryland had a "ridiculous lack of interest or political support."
The Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force is attempting to determine the best time for teams to return to the field. While multiple reports have suggested Oct. 10 is an option, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos called it a "rumor" last week and reiterated that Thanksgiving weekend appears to be the earliest date the Big Ten is currently considering. Moos said in a prior interview that the Big Ten should have some revamped schedule gameplan by mid-September.
