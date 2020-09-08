Lawmakers send letter to Big Ten asking for fall football season

Ten state lawmakers from six states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Ohio — sent a letter Tuesday to Big Ten presidents and chancellors asking them to reconsider the decision to "cancel the football season."

The Big Ten leaders didn't cancel it — they postponed it to a later date — but the letter, written by Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, said football student-athletes at the 14 league schools are currently at a competitive "disadvantage" to athletes whose schools are playing.

"These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week," Chatfield's letter read. "Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships."

Chatfield wrote that Big Ten programs had prepared for a season with "outstanding health and safety protocols," the implementation of which were an "unmitigated success." Chatfield also referenced the league's updated testing and quarantine protocols.

"Our coaches and players should be given a chance to make them work," Chatfield wrote.