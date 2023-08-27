He went to his home-state school Penn State. Built his name in the college game across Texas, carving out relationships with the high school coaches and players there that are still paying off. Now he arrives in Lincoln from the NFL.

The story of the Husker offseason — and likely season — is first-year coach Matt Rhule.

He has come to rebuild a Nebraska program that has recently fallen short on wins, but never on fan support. And with him comes a new set of rules. A Rhule Book, if you will.

The son of a teacher, coach and youth pastor, Rhule is not short on sayings or philosophies. Some come from the likes of “Twin Thieves” and other books. His players and staff are already quoting them, and by now most fans know the significance of 1%. (If you don’t, there’s more on that in the stories below.)

All those rules/Rhules, can they come to together just so at Nebraska?

Before the 2023 season kicks off, we attempt to explore them in serious and fun ways. Because in The World-Herald’s annual college football section, there really aren’t any rules.

NU Rhule: Can new coach with a common touch — paid a king’s sum — resurrect Nebraska football?

Nebraska football's undergone a complete culture transformation. At the center of it was Matt Rhule, paid like a king but more resembling a tireless traveling salesman. This is the NU Rhule. Be on time. Be prepared. Sweat not optional.

Shatel: Expectations for Matt Rhule? Coach Nebraska through the new rules of college football

The expectations for a Nebraska coach have gone from complicated to downright simple: Make a bowl game, writes Tom Shatel. Which brings us to Matt Rhule, who takes over with a charge entirely different from all of his predecessors not named Devaney.

Getting Emojional: Predicting Nebraska football's 2023 season

Most fans have learned this about Matt Rhule: He likes to tweet emojis. So to illustrate our breakdown of each Husker game and our predictions, we took a page out of the Nebraska coach's book.

Rhule of 3-3-5: The strengths, principles and weaknesses of Nebraska’s new defense

Matt Rhule was looking for a new defensive mind and perhaps even a wrinkle for the Big Ten. He found both in Tony White and the 3-3-5 scheme. Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's new defense.

Golden Rhules: The sayings and acronyms that matter to Nebraska's coaches and players

A full offseason of coach Matt Rhule in Lincoln has generated a lineup of statements, ideals and reminders — call them Golden Rhules — that have stuck with the Huskers like game-day sweat in September.

Un-Rhule-y fans: How Nebraska's new coach has brought optimism back to Husker fans

One of the reasons for Nebraska football fan enthusiasm is the new Rhule-r himself, Matt Rhule. Without playing a game, the Huskers coach seems to have won many over.

Rhule adjustments: Nebraska isn't prioritizing recruiting stars. It's all about size and speed

Matt Rhule has a different approach to recruiting. It’s how at Temple, he assembled a roster that beat Penn State. It’s how at Baylor, he put together a group that topped Texas. Now he's brought that approach to Nebraska.

Changing Rhules: Nebraska's adapting as expanding Big Ten braces to ditch divisions

Come 2024, gone will be the chance to win the Big Ten West and have a 60-minute crack at Ohio State or Michigan for a title. No divisions means keeping up with the annual CFP contenders over a full season, not just Iowa and Wisconsin.

Sam McKewon's Big Ten preseason football rankings

With the beginning of the college football season just a couple days away, it's time for World-Herald sports editor Sam McKewon to give out his rankings for the 2023 Big Ten season.

Nebraska football roster breakdowns

To preview the 2023 season, we broke down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player. Below are our three breakdowns for Nebraska's offense, defense and special teams.

Sam McKewon's preseason top 25 college football teams

Check out Sam McKewon's top 25 teams ahead of the 2023 college football season.

Sam McKewon's early favorites for the 2023 Heisman Trophy

Sam McKewon gives his names to watch for the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

More to come: Our "Through These Gates" series on Memorial Stadium's 100 year anniversary

While we talk about changes at Nebraska and in college football, there is something that hasn’t in 100 years. Memorial Stadium. Don't miss our upcoming series "Through These Gates" that starts in September.

The 2023 Nebraska football schedule