'Life is good right now': Former Husker Noah Vedral at peace as Rutgers quarterback

“He’s been everything that we were looking for,” Schiano said.

That was just the start of Vedral’s third stop in his college career after joining Scott Frost at Central Florida in 2017 before migrating with him to Nebraska the next two seasons. He arrived in New Jersey in June 2020 in the throes of the pandemic, learning about teammates as football players before knowing them as people in a process that felt “wacky and weird.”

But the affable native Midwesterner accepted the challenge, jumping into teammates’ online video games and reaching out off the field. He could name most everyone by fall camp, even if his virtual sessions learning the offense had felt rushed.

Rutgers receiver Bo Melton couldn’t believe how fast the new quarterback not only earned a starting spot but made everyone better around him.

“He wants to help, he wants to be your friend,” Melton said. “... He’s very outgoing, he’s very generous to people. He wants to be with you and play ball with you. I feel like a quarterback that wants to do that wants his offense to be like that too. We can just see it in him — he’s a great man.”