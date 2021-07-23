'Life is good right now': Former Husker Noah Vedral at peace as Rutgers quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS — Noah Vedral smiled at reporters and sat back for an hour-long chat. The fierce competitor seemed determined to have more fun at Big Ten media days than anyone else.
The former Wahoo Neumann standout and one-time Nebraska quarterback is an East Coast guy now. He wore his dark hair up in a bun and sported a black suit with a black tie. New York-style pizza, he said, definitely agrees with him.
“Life is good right now,” Vedral said.
He is Rutgers starting quarterback, No. 1 on the depth chart and already the heart and soul of an offense that has the kind of stability it hasn’t enjoyed in more than a decade amid a revolving door of offensive coordinators and QBs. He has two seasons of eligibility left and a normal autumn of football is just weeks away. What’s not to love?
The last time Husker fans saw Vedral he was battling Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey late in the 2019 season, even serving as a fill-in starter against Minnesota and Indiana. But the pandemic wiped out the ensuing spring — and Vedral’s chance to compete for the top job — prompting him to enter the transfer portal in May.
Vedral said Friday he recalls the move becoming official around mid-afternoon. Rutgers coach Greg Schiano had reached out by the evening, convinced that he had found his quarterback after watching about 180 Vedral snaps on video. Vedral committed two weeks later.
“He’s been everything that we were looking for,” Schiano said.
That was just the start of Vedral’s third stop in his college career after joining Scott Frost at Central Florida in 2017 before migrating with him to Nebraska the next two seasons. He arrived in New Jersey in June 2020 in the throes of the pandemic, learning about teammates as football players before knowing them as people in a process that felt “wacky and weird.”
But the affable native Midwesterner accepted the challenge, jumping into teammates’ online video games and reaching out off the field. He could name most everyone by fall camp, even if his virtual sessions learning the offense had felt rushed.
Rutgers receiver Bo Melton couldn’t believe how fast the new quarterback not only earned a starting spot but made everyone better around him.
“He wants to help, he wants to be your friend,” Melton said. “... He’s very outgoing, he’s very generous to people. He wants to be with you and play ball with you. I feel like a quarterback that wants to do that wants his offense to be like that too. We can just see it in him — he’s a great man.”
Vedral ran the up-speed no-huddle attack — similar to Nebraska’s offense in all the important ways — with confidence. By the end of the league-only season he had completed 136 of 221 passes (61.54%) for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns while running for 193 yards and another score across seven games. He beat Michigan State and Maryland and pushed through a broken thumb and sprained wrist on his throwing hand down the stretch before an ankle injury forced him to watch the finale against the Huskers from the sideline.
“That’s probably why I seem so upbeat is I’m just trying to take it all in,” Vedral said. “... I’ll play football as long as you guys let me.”
If 2020 was a “preseason season,” then the 23-year-old Vedral and Co. are ready for the real thing. He knows he can cut down on his eight interceptions from last fall. The Scarlet Knights feel the momentum under Schiano, sensing a coming breakout not unlike Schiano’s teams in the 2000s. The QB is approaching camp with a backup’s mentality — an experience he can draw upon from his Nebraska days — to stay sharp.
There’s still some Big Red in him, though. Vedral plays Call of Duty with NU tight end Austin Allen from time to time. He wishes the Huskers well. Arriving in Indianapolis this week, he was reminded the last time he was in the city was with the Nebraska basketball team as an emergency point guard at the Big Ten tournament.
Vedral said the frequently flier miles will be piling up for his family, which still hasn’t seen his New Jersey apartment or spent time with him after games beyond talking from a distance on the sidelines. His mother complained to him she couldn’t see the turns driving on the state’s looping routes during trips last year.
“All the roads are really curvy out here — there’s a lot of bends,” Vedral said. “I grew up on a grid in Nebraska where everything’s right angles and straight highways. Out here you’ve got winding freeways. That was a little bit new.”
The path to Rutgers wasn’t what Vedral expected for his college experience even two years ago. And he’s not ready to reflect on anything yet, not with the potential to play football through at least 2022. He's at peace.
And he’s having too much fun.
“I wouldn’t change anything,” Vedral said. “No regrets.”
