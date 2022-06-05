Lincoln East's Malachi Coleman says Nebraska has set the standard in his recruitment

LINCOLN — Malachi Coleman sat at a table outside a downtown coffee shop. And for nine minutes, he broke down a weekend at a familiar school that offered a few new surprises.

The consensus four-star 2023 athlete from Lincoln East held an impromptu press conference of sorts Sunday evening, attracting multiple TV cameras and a small crowd of media outlets eager to hear about his official visit to Nebraska. There was no surprise commitment coming — Coleman simply didn’t want to conduct a slew of individual interviews.

Still, Coleman’s message was clear: The Huskers have set the standard by which he will judge other schools recruiting him.

“I ain’t gonna lie — they knocked it out of the park,” Coleman said. “That was my favorite visit by far. They knew how to get it done.”

The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder whom NU likes most as a receiver gushed at the individual attention he and his parents and sister received this past weekend.

He spent extended time with coaches, who pulled up film to demonstrate how they would use him. He got to know current players in a more relaxed setting. He hit it off with other official visitors — he singled out receivers Omarion Miller (Vivian, La.), Barry Jackson (Ellenwood, Ga.) and Joshua Manning (Lee’s Summit, Mo.) as well as Georgia commit and four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley. He enjoyed standout food, including a 48-ounce steak he didn’t come close to finishing.

Coleman considered not spending an official visit on the hometown school. But when a program shows what he’s looking for, he said, it will get one of his five allotted all-expenses-paid trips.

“They showed love like no other,” Coleman said. “It’s an official and they’re still over here trying to make me feel like I’m special, and I love that. They said I’m their No. 1 guy, and they definitely showed that.”

Next up for the high-priority target — he’s considered a top-200 national recruit by 247Sports and On3 — is an unofficial tour of Oklahoma next weekend and an official to Michigan starting June 24. He will save other officials for the fall, he said, and plans to commit in mid-December before the early signing period begins Dec. 21. Georgia, Southern California and Oregon are also among his 20-plus total offers.

Meanwhile, a strong showing at last month’s state track meet in the 100 and 200 meters convinced Coleman he wants to continue that sport in college, as well. He won’t be an early enrollee, he said, and instead will participate in basketball and track — “I have some state records to break” — before joining his future university next summer.

Coleman finished third Sunday with his 7-on-7 football team on campus before the media briefing session. A year ago, he was a relative unknown who broke out at Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights camp.

Exactly what position he plays at the next level remains a mystery.

Schools have offered him as a defensive end, outside linebacker, tight end and receiver. NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph has pursued him hard, though the assistant told him this weekend that he would allow Coleman to play some third-down defense if it worked out that way.

Joseph has brought a new vibe to Coleman’s relationship with Nebraska thanks to a track record of developing NFL talent while also caring for Coleman on a personal level.

“It’s coming down to coaching staff and do they have a good education and support system,” Coleman said. “I don’t really care what position I play, to be honest. I know I’ll play when my time comes, early or not. I just have to go where I feel comfortable.”

