Lincoln Southeast trio grew up together. Now they'll be Husker walk-ons together

LINCOLN — Sitting quietly at a desk, Taveon Thompson signed the document that would significantly impact his life.
Just 60 miles north in Omaha, students were also signing their letters of intent. But they were surrounded by family, teammates and coaches.
Because of the pandemic, Lincoln Southeast decided not to hold signing day festivities. Yet another event student-athletes dreamed of and missed out on.
So instead, amid the hustle and bustle of high school, Thompson made it official. He will become a part of the long tradition of Nebraska football walk-ons.
“It wasn't really exciting, but I was excited to be official,” Thompson said.
Two Southeast teammates will join him in walking on at NU, and shared a similar signing experience.
Maddox Burton signed at his kitchen table as his mother stood by.
“It has been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” the defensive lineman said. “I grew up around the Huskers my whole life. My family loves the Huskers, so it was kind of meant to be.”
Derek Branch, meanwhile, made it official during the early signing period Dec. 16.
“I was in the athletics office with our assistant A.D., Kara Graham, and then Coach (Ryan) Gottula, and we just signed it there kind of quiet,” Branch said.
The trio aren't the first from the program to head to Nebraska recently.
Former Husker linebacker Luke Gifford, now a Dallas Cowboy, and offensive lineman Jerald Foster attended Southeast. Luke’s younger brother, Isaac, walked on at Nebraska but is now on scholarship after playing every game this past season as a true freshman. The defensive back recorded 211 career tackles at Southeast and played with Burton, Thompson and Branch.
The connections between the schools don't stop there.
During the fall while the Huskers were unable to play, Isaac Gifford and defensive lineman Casey Rogers helped coach the Knights. They also built relationships with players. Rogers was one of the first people to Facetime Branch and congratulate him on his signing.
NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has two sons, Teitum and Teilor, who play for Southeast, too. Oldest son Teivis Tuioti graduated from Southeast last year and plays at Nevada.
“I used to be really close with Teivis when he was at Southeast and I mentored Teitum through the season,” Burton said. “I've talked to Coach T ever since my junior year, and he's just made me feel like family.”
Those relationships helped make the decisions to commit to Nebraska easier, the players said.
“It was just nice knowing that you have big guys on the team, people that are willing to step in to help out,” Branch said. “So it was nice having them and just know that they're supporting you and they have your back.”
Not only will the three Knights have connections with current Huskers to help wade through the waters of college football, they will have one another — something they’ve had for a long time.
Destined to be friends
Thompson’s mother, Mariah Young, met Burton’s mother, Lora Ryan, at work when both were pregnant in 2002. Their friendship blossomed, and they gave birth three weeks apart. Their sons were destined to become friends.
“He's been basically my big brother — my little brother — he's a little younger than me, but you know, he's big,” Thompson said of the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Burton.
They attended the same day care, and then Roper Elementary. Young and Ryan had a car pooling system, too.
Young would drop her kids off at Ryan’s in the morning before heading to work. Ryan took the kids to school and Young got off work early to pick them up.
“Both as single parents, we relied on each other a lot,” Young said.
Burton and Thompson went to different middle schools but still saw each other almost every day. They also played on the same baseball, basketball and football teams.
“We've only missed out on playing sports together for like a year, he was on a different basketball team than me,” Burton said.
And playing at NU together “means the world” to Thompson.
Good things come in 3s
During grade school, Burton and Thompson started playing against Branch, who went to Cavett Elementary. Their families got to know each other, as well.
“Once we got to Southeast is when we came together, and we've been friends since and obviously teammates,” Branch said. “One of the great things about Southeast, football especially, is that it's a brotherhood.”
During their junior and senior seasons, the Knights went 17-3, losing in the second round of the playoffs in 2019 and quarterfinal last year.
Branch, who played on varsity since his sophomore year, had 139 tackles in 30 games. The 5-11, 175-pound defensive back added six interceptions and forced and recovered two fumbles. He had 27 receptions for 249 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver.
Burton finished with 104 career tackles, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 26 games.
Thompson had 24 career catches for 423 yards. The 6-4, 200-pound receiver averaged 15.8 yards per reception his junior season and 18.9 yards his final season. At outside linebacker, he recorded 60 tackles and four interceptions.
During the playoffs this past season, Thompson tore his labrum in his right shoulder and had surgery two weeks later.
“It's definitely healing up pretty fast,” Thompson said. “I can already move it above my head and move it around.”
But the injury forced him to miss basketball this season. He averaged 8.7 points per game and five rebounds as a junior.
Branch, who also played varsity basketball the past two years, originally committed to play football at Cornell. But he had a change of heart, instead deciding to follow in his father’s footsteps. Troy Branch was a Husker linebacker from 1990-93.
“It's a pretty good feeling to know that I'm following in his footsteps,” Branch said. “But there's also the realization that you don't just want to go there and just put on a uniform. I want to contribute. Everything's just getting started for me.”
All three know it will take a lot of hard work, but they say they are ready.
Learning together
While coaching at Southeast, Gifford and Rogers gave Burton, Branch and Thompson a taste of the what it takes to play Division I football.
“They were definitely a lot more intense,” Thompson said. “They were definitely a lot more serious, and I can definitely see that in Nebraska football.”
And when the work becomes grueling with little reward, the Southeast products will be there to encourage and push one another.
That's something Mom likes, too. Young said it puts her at ease that her son will have teammates whom she knows and trusts.
“They know people that go to the university, but just freshly going in together, not only to a big campus, but to their workouts and just having each other to lean on,” Young said. “Definitely, as a mom, it makes me feel a lot better.”
It's not just about contributing, either. It's about helping Nebraska return to winning, a challenge they are preparing for.
“I believe in what they're building, and it might be a little slower than what Husker fans like,” Branch said. “But I think we're trending in the right direction. I believe in the plan that they have and I am excited about it.
“I'm excited about going and getting to work with the team. I just want to be around them and have some fun with them.”