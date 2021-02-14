Lincoln Southeast trio grew up together. Now they'll be Husker walk-ons together

The trio aren't the first from the program to head to Nebraska recently.

Former Husker linebacker Luke Gifford, now a Dallas Cowboy, and offensive lineman Jerald Foster attended Southeast. Luke’s younger brother, Isaac, walked on at Nebraska but is now on scholarship after playing every game this past season as a true freshman. The defensive back recorded 211 career tackles at Southeast and played with Burton, Thompson and Branch.

The connections between the schools don't stop there.

During the fall while the Huskers were unable to play, Isaac Gifford and defensive lineman Casey Rogers helped coach the Knights. They also built relationships with players. Rogers was one of the first people to Facetime Branch and congratulate him on his signing.

NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti has two sons, Teitum and Teilor, who play for Southeast, too. Oldest son Teivis Tuioti graduated from Southeast last year and plays at Nevada.

“I used to be really close with Teivis when he was at Southeast and I mentored Teitum through the season,” Burton said. “I've talked to Coach T ever since my junior year, and he's just made me feel like family.”

Those relationships helped make the decisions to commit to Nebraska easier, the players said.