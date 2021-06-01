Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget gets coveted Husker offer

LINCOLN — Jake Appleget believes in his skill set and potential. But the Lincoln Southeast two-way standout still had a moment of disbelief Tuesday as he sat in front of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.

Frost already liked what he'd seen from Appleget on film. After a one-hour workout on the first day allowed for them — in which the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Appleget ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash — Frost liked what he saw of Appleget up close, too.

So Appleget got a coveted offer from the hometown Huskers. While he plans on seeing a couple different schools — Iowa State, Minnesota and Kansas State among them — Appleget knew Tuesday was a big moment.

"It was pretty special," Appleget said. "I was in shock for a little bit. I'm just getting back down to reality."

During the personal workout — allowed by the NCAA this summer because of a long COVID-related pause of in-person recruiting — Appleget ran the 40, did a vertical jump and a pro agility run — three components of NU's strength index. He then did outside linebacker drills "to see my change of direction and how well I moved." After a tour of the facilities, he was led back to Frost.