Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget gets coveted Husker offer

LINCOLN — Jake Appleget believes in his skill set and potential. But the Lincoln Southeast two-way standout still had a moment of disbelief Tuesday as he sat in front of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost.
Frost already liked what he'd seen from Appleget on film. After a one-hour workout on the first day allowed for them — in which the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Appleget ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash — Frost liked what he saw of Appleget up close, too.
So Appleget got a coveted offer from the hometown Huskers. While he plans on seeing a couple different schools — Iowa State, Minnesota and Kansas State among them — Appleget knew Tuesday was a big moment.
"It was pretty special," Appleget said. "I was in shock for a little bit. I'm just getting back down to reality."
During the personal workout — allowed by the NCAA this summer because of a long COVID-related pause of in-person recruiting — Appleget ran the 40, did a vertical jump and a pro agility run — three components of NU's strength index. He then did outside linebacker drills "to see my change of direction and how well I moved." After a tour of the facilities, he was led back to Frost.
"He said he could tell I was a D-1 athlete, and they just wanted to make sure what they were seeing on film was true," Appleget said. "After watching me test in the drills, he said it was unanimous among all the coaches. They're all on board."
NU offered Appleget as an athlete, he said, but he suspects that if he went to Nebraska he'd begin his career on defense. As a junior at Southeast, Appleget caught 17 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns. He had 67 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
Because of the long recruiting pause, Appleget said he wants to "takes some time" to see a few different schools.
"I want to go somewhere I feel invested at," Appleget said. "And I feel that with Nebraska. Great staff. I felt really wanted."
