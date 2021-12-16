 Skip to main content
Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget signs with Nebraska football
FOOTBALL

Appleget

“I think it says something about our program here at Nebraska when you’ve got guys in your home state committing here,” Jake Appleget said. “It says what type of team you have and what type of program you’re building.”

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Husker football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

After signing his letter of intent on Thursday, Jake Appleget is set to become the latest Lincoln Southeast graduate to play linebacker for Nebraska.

Appleget joins names such as Bo and Barrett Ruud and Luke and Isaac Gifford in transitioning from being a Knight to playing in the second level of the Blackshirt defense.

The senior was supposed to sign with the rest of his recruiting class on early signing day Wednesday — 12 others signed their letters of intent. But Lincoln Public Schools canceled classes because of high winds.

“I’m really excited to get it over with,” Appleget said. "Since I verbally committed it’s kind of been official in my mind, but getting it on paper feels great.”

Family, friends, teammates and coaches gathered as Appleget put pen to paper and signed with the hometown team over a handful of FCS teams as well as an offer from Minnesota. Appleget received his offer from Nebraska after a private workout on June 1 then got an offer from the Golden Gophers a day later before committing to Nebraska on June 20.

Appleget is one of three in-state scholarship signees for the Huskers. The top five recruits from the state according to the 247Sports composite rating all chose to go elsewhere.

Appleget played both ways for the Knights. Over the past three seasons, he totaled 197 tackles and nine interceptions defensively and more than 900 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense, primarily as a receiver. He’s set to play outside linebacker for the Huskers.

He’s been in constant contact with the Husker coaches and looks forward to getting the playbook and workout schedules before joining the team next year.

Appleget, who also has a 4.0 GPA, is still deciding what major he’ll choose at NU. He appreciates that the Nebraska coaches care about him beyond just being a player on the field. He’s looking forward to adding some weight and helping the team in any way he can.

“Whatever they need me to get accomplished, I’m gonna do it,” Appleget said.

