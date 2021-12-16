Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget signs with Nebraska football

After signing his letter of intent on Thursday, Jake Appleget is set to become the latest Lincoln Southeast graduate to play linebacker for Nebraska.

Appleget joins names such as Bo and Barrett Ruud and Luke and Isaac Gifford in transitioning from being a Knight to playing in the second level of the Blackshirt defense.

The senior was supposed to sign with the rest of his recruiting class on early signing day Wednesday — 12 others signed their letters of intent. But Lincoln Public Schools canceled classes because of high winds.

“I’m really excited to get it over with,” Appleget said. "Since I verbally committed it’s kind of been official in my mind, but getting it on paper feels great.”

Family, friends, teammates and coaches gathered as Appleget put pen to paper and signed with the hometown team over a handful of FCS teams as well as an offer from Minnesota. Appleget received his offer from Nebraska after a private workout on June 1 then got an offer from the Golden Gophers a day later before committing to Nebraska on June 20.