Linebacker Chris Kolarevic could fill Nebraska's open nickel spot

LINCOLN — Add another name to Nebraska’s competition for the open job at nickel: Chris Kolarevic.

Kolarevic — part of the rotation at inside linebacker last season — will get a long look this spring at the spot vacated by the NFL-bound JoJo Domann. It’s been an encouraging start after four practices.

“I had no idea how that was going to go but he’s done a good job out there so far,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “It’s been really nice to see him being out there in space and being fluid. I think we’ll get a little bit more man coverage in as we keep moving through the install and we’ll see how he does with some man coverage. But everything else, he’s done a really good job so far.”

Kolarevic is listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds and is a senior who transferred from Northern Iowa last offseason. Others in the mix at nickel continue to be Javin Wright and Isaac Gifford. Chinander said the abilities of each player — and what they’re asked to do — are generally the same. Kolarevic said this is the first time in his career he’s played nickel and covered a No. 2 slot receiver in practice for the first time as well.

Other quick notes from the media session:

» Second-year defensive back Marques Buford has been working primarily at safety, he said, though he’s learning more at cornerback too. The Texas native said his understanding of the playbook is night-and-day different from last season as he’s learned the nuance of coverage after relying mostly on athleticism throughout high school.

» Nebraska practiced in pads for the first time Saturday and again Monday. Its first scrimmage is set for Friday, Chinander said.

» New quarterback Casey Thompson has been a pro so far. “He’s just an all-around great player,” Buford said of the QB. “He’s able to move around out of the pocket but he’s not just going to go straight out of the pocket. He’s going to sit in the pocket, look for his reads, let the play develop before he just goes and runs.”​

