Live updates: Matt Rhule's introductory press conference as Nebraska's new coach

Nebraska will introduce Matt Rhule as its new football coach today!
And we will have full coverage of the press conference in Lincoln.
You can watch the live press conference below.
Scroll down for live updates from Hawks Championship Center, plus our coverage from the hiring.
Photos: Nebraska introduces Matt Rhule as new football coach
Get started
- • Texts from columnists
- • The most breaking Husker news
- • Cutting-edge commentary
- • Husker history photo galleries
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!