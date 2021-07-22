Live updates: Nebraska at Big Ten football media days

Big Ten media days have returned, with coaches and players from every football team in the conference meeting with reporters over two days in Indianapolis to preview the 2021 season.

Scott Frost and the Huskers will take their turn Thursday, and The World-Herald will be there to cover it live.

Frost will speak at the main podium for 15 minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m. He'll take another round of questions for an hour beginning at 12:15 p.m. Husker players Ben Stille, Deontai Williams and Austin Allen will also do an hour of interviews beginning at 2 p.m.

Thursday's interviews will also feature Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, plus Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, Penn State, Northwestern and Michigan. The rest of the schools will go Friday.