Nebraska football is back in Memorial Stadium, kicking off the stadium's 100th year with a game against Northern Illinois.

Nebraska will take on NIU at 6 p.m. with the game being broadcast on FS1.

The Huskers are 0-2 to start the season and are coming off a 36-14 loss to then-No. 22 Colorado.

The Huskies have one win under their belt this season — an overtime victory over Boston College — but are also attempting to rebound, having lost to Southern Illinois 14-11 last weekend.

The last time Nebraska and Northern Illinois faced off was in 2019 with the Huskers earning a 44-8 win, but the Huskies did defeat NU 21-17 in 2017.

Scroll down for live updates from the game, plus analysis, video, photos and more! Plus check out what The World-Herald reporters are saying on X, formerly Twitter, here!

Live updates

FOURTH QUARTER

Drive 21 (cont.): 6 plays, 10 yards. The quarter opened with a NIU false start followed by an incomplete pass thanks to a Luke Reimer hurry. Lombardi completed a short pass to Rutkiewicz and on 3rd and 11 looked deep down the right sideline where his pass was broken up by Quinton Newsome.

Drive 22: 9 plays, 65 yards. Nebraska began at its own 37 with back-to-back runs by Haarberg and Anthony Grant. On 3rd and 6, Haarberg took off for a 13-yard carry to move the sticks and force NIU to burn its first timeout. The Huskers picked up another 3rd down conversion after two short runs as Haarberg threw a slant over the middle to Marcus Washington for an 11-yard gain. NU kept it on the ground with 12 and four-yard runs by Ervin Jr. before Haarberg turned on the jets, beating the Huskies to the edge and running in nearly untouched to the end zone for a 20-yard score.

» Stay tuned for more live updates throughout the game!

THIRD QUARTER

Drive 16: 3 plays, -4 yards. The Huskers went three-and-out on their first drive of the second half. A Haarberg run ended four-yards behind the line of scrimmage, the QB threw two incomplete passes to Kemp and Hill before Buschini kicked it away. A tackle by Phalen Sanford had Northern Illinois' Rutkiewicz return the ball for -2 yards (14:02).

Drive 17: 3 plays, 2 yards. The Huskies responded with a two-yard run by Antario Brown, but NIU's J.J. Lippe was injured on the play. Lombardi threw two incomplete passes to Brock Lampe and Davis Patterson. NIU's Tom Foley kicked a 50-yard punt which Billy Kemp was tackled on the return for a loss of one yard (13:08).

Drive 18: 6 plays, 29 yards. Anthony Grant opened up the Husker offense, running up the middle for three and to the right for nine yards and a first down. Gabe Ervin followed that with a 10-yard run for another first down. Two more rushes by Ervin gained four and three yards, setting up third-and-three. A Haarberg pass to Ervin was broken up by Raishein Thomas, forcing another Nebrsaka punt. Buschini kicked a 37-yard punt that had NIU starting on its own 22-yard line (9:37).

Drive 19: 3 plays, 4 yards. The Huskies had two small gains for two-yards apiece on a Brown run and a Lombardi to Brown pass. A Lombardi pass to Carter went incomplete, setting up fourth-and-six. Foley punted another 50-yarder that Kemp fair caught (8:10).

Drive 20: 14 plays, 76 yards. Haarberg ran for five yards and Grant for two, but a holding penalty on Ben Scott send the Huskers back 10 yards. On second-and-15, a deep pass intended for Kemp was incomplete, but then Haarberg fired off a 20-yard pass to Thomas Fidone, earning the first down. A second pass to Fidone was broken up by NIU's Jaden Dolphin. Grant ran up the middle for six yards. An eight-yard pass from Haarberg to Ervin gave the Huskers another first down. Under pressure from Roy Williams, Haarberg's pass to Kemp went incomplete. Then a run by Ervin gained no yards. At third-and-10, a short pass from Haarberg to Alex Bullock went for 33 yards. A personal foul set the Huskers back 15 yards, but Nebraska still earned a first down. Haarberg ran for 14 yards and a first down, Grant ran for six, and the Huskers were at second-and-four on the NIU 9. Matt Rhule called a time out with 2:24 left on the clock. Out of the break, Haarberg went right for three yards, and then up the middle for three for first-and-goal. Ervin then ran up the middle for the final three yards and Nebraska's third touchdown of the game. Alvano's kick was good as the Huskers grabbed a 21-3 lead (1:00).

Drive 21: Buschini's kickoff went 56 yards and was caught by Trayvon Rudolph. Lombardi threw for nine yards, but on the next play his pass intended for Davis Patterson was broken up by Quinton Newsome, Mikai Gbayor earned a quarterback hurry. Brock Lampe ran for two yards and a first down as time expired in the third quarter (0:00).

SECOND QUARTER

Drive 8: 3 plays, 1 yard. After an NIU punt, the Huskers began on its own 32 and would be forced into a quick three-and-out that began with Haarberg being sacked on 1st down by James Ester. The QB would then throw back-to-back incompletions.

Drive 9: 4 plays, 18 yards. NIU began on its own 43 and Lombardi fired a 1st down pass to the right sideline for an 18-yard reception by Davis Patterson. Isaac Gifford broke up Lombardi's next pass and the QB fired incomplete with a pass intended for Antario Brown. Tommi Hill then broke up a 3rd and 10 pass to force another Huskies punt.

Drive 10: 9 plays, 43 yards. After a 53-yard Tom Foley punt, NU started inside its own 10 but the drive began with a 14-yard gain by Gabe Ervin Jr. The Huskers kept it on the ground with a nine-yard burst by Anthony Grant. Haarberg then pushed the pile forward to pick up another 1st down. Devonte O'Malley then shoved off a block and stopped Ervin for no gain. Haarberg then dumped a short crossing pass to Kemp who was stopped immediately to bring up 3rd and long. NU then set up a screen pass to Ervin who navigated the blocks and picked up 12 yards. Haarberg then threw deep into double coverage trying to get the ball to Marcus Washington but the pass fell incomplete. Josh Fleeks caught his first pass of the night — a four-yard gain. On 3rd and 6, Haarberg rolled to his right and threw to Thomas Fidone over the middle who wasn't able to come up with it right at the first down line bringing up 4th down.

Drive 11: 3 plays, 5 yards. After Brian Buschini's punt was downed at the 1-yard line, the Huskies handed to their fullback on the opening play to gain a couple yards. Lombardi then fired to the left incomplete with Quinton Newsome in coverage. On 3rd and 8, Gavin Williams caught a pass out of the backfield but was tackled quickly by John Bullock and Malcolm Hartzog to bring up 4th down. Tom Foley then dropped the snap and barely got the punt off out of his own end zone.

Drive 12: 4 plays, 36 yards. The Huskers took over on its own 36 after a poor punt and Haarberg gained three on a 1st down scramble. The Nebraska QB then took off after looking downfield and picked up 16 yards on a run up the middle. Thomas Fidone caught a pass on the line of scrimmage and was stopped quickly by Jashon Prophete. The TE then caught a 16-yard TD pass over the middle on a seam route for Haarberg's second touchdown connection of the half.

Drive 13: 5 plays, 11 yards. MJ Sherman opened the Huskies drive with a sack of Lombardi and a loss of nine. Antario Brown was then stopped by Nash Hutmacher for a short gain bringing up 3rd and 18. Lombardi scrambled to his right and threw deep downfield where Tommi Hill ran into Kacper Rutkiewicz for a pass interference penalty — keeping NIU's drive alive. After a Brown four-yard carry and an incomplete pass, Lombardi was looking for Grayson Barnes and threw incomplete with Omar Brown in coverage for NU.

Drive 14: 3 plays, 7 yards. After a Northern Illinois touchback, Haarberg took a QB draw up the middle for a gain of four then fired to the sideline for Marcus Washington who couldn't quite maintain possession. Matt Rhule challenged the call but the ruling was confirmed. Gabe Ervin was stopped on 3rd down after a three-yard carry and Buschini punted it back to NIU with :45 left in the half.

Drive 15: 4 plays, 22 yards. The Huskies started at its own 26 with a Lombardi scramble for seven yards. The QB then threw incomplete but Gavin Williams gave them a new set of downs with a three-yard run. With eight seconds left, Lombardi threw over the middle to Patterson for a gain of 12 and the clock expired for halftime.

FIRST QUARTER

Drive 1: 3 plays, 5 yards. The Huskers forced three-and-out on the first drive. Tristan Alvano kicked a touchback. Then on the first play, Nash Hutmacher tackled NIU's Antario Brown for a one-yard loss. A pass from Rocky Lombardi to Jalen Johnson gave the Huskies six yards (tackle by Malcolm Hartzog). A tackle by Hutmacher and Ty Robinson ended a Gavin Williams run at zero yards. A 25-yard punt later had the Huskers taking over on their 45-yard line (12:56).

Drive 2: 6 plays, 55 yards. After a timeout, Heinrich Haarberg opened his first career start with a 5-yard rush, and followed it up with a 26-yard pass to Marcus Washington. Haarberg ran three more times in the drive for nine-, one- and four-yard gains, before firing off a 10-yard pass to Billy Kemp for the Huskers' first touchdown. Alvano's kick was good, giving Nebraska a 7-0 lead (9:39).

Drive 3: 6 plays, 22 yards. After Brian Buschini kicked a touchback, Lombardi threw an incomplete pass intended for Chris Carter. His second pass of the drive reached Trayvon Rudolph for five yards. He threw to Carter again, this time gaining eight yards and a first down. NIU's Gavin Williams ran for four (tackle Isaac Gifford, Luke Reimer). Brown ran for three, setting up third-and-three. But Lombardi's rush only gained two yards, and the Huskies punted the ball away. An illegal formation on NIU added gave the Huskers five yards at the start of the fourth drive (6:07).

Drive 4: 2 plays, 1 yard. Tommi Hill opened up the fourth drive with a five-yard loss. On the second play, Haarberg was sacked by George Gumbs, forcing a fumble that was recovered by NIU. The Huskers started the next drive on the NU 5 (5:21).

Drive 5: 4 plays, -8 yards. The Husker defense held strong on the next drive. Hutmacher stackled Brown two-yards behind the line of scrimmage. A 3-yard pass from Lombardi to Kacper Rutkiewicz was immediately answered with a sack by Hutmacher for a 9-yard loss. The Huskies settled for a field goal by Jake Seibert, making the score 7-3 Nebraska (3:08).

Drive 6: 3 plays, 8 yards. Rahmir Johnson turned the kickoff for 16 yards, setting the drive up on the NU 16-yard line. Gabe Ervin rushed for two one-yard gains. On third-and-eight, Haarberg ran for six yards up the middle. Buschini kicked the football 41-yards downfield to the NIU 35 (0:55).

Drive 7: Brown rushed up the middle for seven yards. An incomplete pass from Lombardi was followed with a sack by Jimari Bulter for a loss of nine yards. The first quarter time then ran out.

Nebraska's defense holds. Huskies kick a field goal. 7-3 with 3:08 left in the first quarter. — Wilson Moore (@wilsmoore_) September 16, 2023

PREGAME

Nebraska vs. NIU will kick off in approximately 30 minutes!

The Huskers will be playing the Huskers in 79° weather with a humidity currently at 32%, according to the National Weather Service. The wind is blowing at 12 mph from the north.

Nebraska's captains for the home opener will be Rahmir Johnson, Ben Scott, Nick Henrich and Ty Robinson.

Heinrich Haarberg has been announced as the Huskers' starting quarterback.

Nebraska won the coin toss and deferred.

Heinrich Haarberg is listed as NU's starting QB on HuskerVision. Crowd roars. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) September 16, 2023

Jeff Sims suited and going through warmups. But Heinrich Haarberg led the #Huskers out of the tunnel for warmups and is taking snaps from starting center Ben Scott. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) September 16, 2023

Photos: Nebraska hosts NIU in 2023 home opener