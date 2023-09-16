Nebraska football is back in Memorial Stadium, kicking off the stadium's 100th year with a game against Northern Illinois.

Nebraska will take on NIU at 6 p.m. with the game being broadcast on FS1.

The Huskers are 0-2 to start the season and are coming off a 36-14 loss to then-No. 22 Colorado.

The Huskies have one win under their belt this season — an overtime victory over Boston College — but are also attempting to rebound, having lost to Southern Illinois 14-11 last weekend.

The last time Nebraska and Northern Illinois faced off was in 2019 with the Huskers earning a 44-8 win, but the Huskies did defeat NU 21-17 in 2017.

The last time Nebraska and Northern Illinois faced off was in 2019 with the Huskers earning a 44-8 win, but the Huskies did defeat NU 21-17 in 2017.

Live updates

SECOND QUARTER

Drive 8: 3 plays, 1 yard. After an NIU punt, the Huskers began on its own 32 and would be forced into a quick three-and-out that began with Haarburg being sacked on 1st down by James Ester. The QB would then throw back-to-back incompletions.

Drive 9: 4 plays, 18 yards. NIU began on its own 43 and Lombardi fired a 1st down pass to the right sideline for an 18-yard reception by Davis Patterson. Isaac Gifford broke up Lombardi's next pass and the QB fired incomplete with a pass intended for Antario Brown. Tommi Hill then broke up a 3rd and 10 pass to force another Huskies punt.

Drive 10: 9 plays, 43 yards. After a 53-yard Tom Foley punt, NU started inside its own 10 but the drive began with a 14-yard gain by Gabe Ervin Jr. The Huskers kept it on the ground with a nine-yard burst by Anthony Grant. Haarberg then pushed the pile forward to pick up another 1st down. Devonte O'Malley then shoved off a block and stopped Ervin for no gain. Haarberg then dumped a short crossing pass to Kemp who was stopped immediately to bring up 3rd and long. NU then set up a screen pass to Ervin who navigated the blocks and picked up 12 yards. Haarberg then threw deep into double coverage trying to get the ball to Marcus Washington but the pass fell incomplete. Josh Fleeks caught his first pass of the night — a four-yard gain. On 3rd and 6, Haarberg rolled to his right and threw to Thomas Fidone over the middle who wasn't able to come up with it right at the first down line bringing up 4th down.

Drive 11: 3 plays, 5 yards. After Brian Buschini's punt was downed at the 1-yard line, the Huskies handed to their fullback on the opening play to gain a couple yards. Lombardi then fired to the left incomplete with Quinton Newsome in coverage. On 3rd and 8, Gavin Williams caught a pass out of the backfield but was tackled quickly by John Bullock and Malcolm Hartzog to bring up 4th down. Tom Foley then dropped the snap and barely got the punt off out of his own end zone.

Drive 12: 4 plays, 36 yards. The Huskers took over on its own 36 after a poor punt and Haarberg gained three on a 1st down scramble. The Nebraska QB then took off after looking downfield and picked up 16 yards on a run up the middle. Thomas Fidone caught a pass on the line of scrimmage and was stopped quickly by Jashon Prophete. The TE then caught a 16-yard TD pass over the middle on a seam route for Haarberg's second touchdown connection of the half.

FIRST QUARTER

Drive 1: 3 plays, 5 yards. The Huskers forced three-and-out on the first drive. Tristan Alvano kicked a touchback. Then on the first play, Nash Hutmacher tackled NIU's Antario Brown for a one-yard loss. A pass from Rocky Lombardi to Jalen Johnson gave the Huskies six yards (tackle by Malcolm Hartzog). A tackle by Hutmacher and Ty Robinson ended a Gavin Williams run at zero yards. A 25-yard punt later had the Huskers taking over on their 45-yard line (12:56).

Drive 2: 6 plays, 55 yards. After a timeout, Heinrich Haarberg opened his first career start with a 5-yard rush, and followed it up with a 26-yard pass to Marcus Washington. Haarberg ran three more times in the drive for nine-, one- and four-yard gains, before firing off a 10-yard pass to Billy Kemp for the Huskers' first touchdown. Alvano's kick was good, giving Nebraska a 7-0 lead (9:39).

Drive 3: 6 plays, 22 yards. After Brian Buschini kicked a touchback, Lombardi threw an incomplete pass intended for Chris Carter. His second pass of the drive reached Trayvon Rudolph for five yards. He threw to Carter again, this time gaining eight yards and a first down. NIU's Gavin Williams ran for four (tackle Isaac Gifford, Luke Reimer). Brown ran for three, setting up third-and-three. But Lombardi's rush only gained two yards, and the Huskies punted the ball away. An illegal formation on NIU added gave the Huskers five yards at the start of the fourth drive (6:07).

Drive 4: 2 plays, 1 yard. Tommi Hill opened up the fourth drive with a five-yard loss. On the second play, Haarberg was sacked by George Gumbs, forcing a fumble that was recovered by NIU. The Huskers started the next drive on the NU 5 (5:21).

Drive 5: 4 plays, -8 yards. The Husker defense held strong on the next drive. Hutmacher stackled Brown two-yards behind the line of scrimmage. A 3-yard pass from Lombardi to Kacper Rutkiewicz was immediately answered with a sack by Hutmacher for a 9-yard loss. The Huskies settled for a field goal by Jake Seibert, making the score 7-3 Nebraska (3:08).

Drive 6: 3 plays, 8 yards. Rahmir Johnson turned the kickoff for 16 yards, setting the drive up on the NU 16-yard line. Gabe Ervin rushed for two one-yard gains. On third-and-eight, Haarberg ran for six yards up the middle. Buschini kicked the football 41-yards downfield to the NIU 35 (0:55).

Drive 7: Brown rushed up the middle for seven yards. An incomplete pass from Lombardi was followed with a sack by Jimari Bulter for a loss of nine yards. The first quarter time then ran out.

Nebraska's defense holds. Huskies kick a field goal. 7-3 with 3:08 left in the first quarter. — Wilson Moore (@wilsmoore_) September 16, 2023

PREGAME

Nebraska vs. NIU will kick off in approximately 30 minutes!

The Huskers will be playing the Huskers in 79° weather with a humidity currently at 32%, according to the National Weather Service. The wind is blowing at 12 mph from the north.

Nebraska's captains for the home opener will be Rahmir Johnson, Ben Scott, Nick Henrich and Ty Robinson.

Heinrich Haarberg has been announced as the Huskers' starting quarterback.

Nebraska won the coin toss and deferred.

Heinrich Haarberg is listed as NU's starting QB on HuskerVision. Crowd roars. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) September 16, 2023

Jeff Sims suited and going through warmups. But Heinrich Haarberg led the #Huskers out of the tunnel for warmups and is taking snaps from starting center Ben Scott. — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) September 16, 2023

