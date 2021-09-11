 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Buffalo
Sam digs into the three keys for the Huskers as they host a dangerous MAC opponent.

Husker football is back in action Saturday afternoon against Buffalo, so join us as we provide live coverage from Memorial Stadium.

Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/huskers throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, video and more from the game. And you can scroll down on this page for kickoff info, preview links and a live feed of updates from Lincoln.

Nebraska vs. Buffalo

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: BTN | Radio: Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)

» Huskers must walk a tightrope

» Shatel: A chat with Matt Hoskinson | Tom's Takes

» Two-Minute Drill | Opponent preview

