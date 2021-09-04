Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Fordham

Husker football returns to Lincoln in front of a full capacity crowd, so join us as we provide live coverage of Nebraska's home opener at Memorial Stadium.
And you can scroll down on this page for kickoff info, preview links and a live feed of updates from Lincoln.
Nebraska vs. Fordham
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: BTN | Radio: Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)