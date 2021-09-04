 Skip to main content
Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Fordham
top story
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Fordham

  • Updated
Nebraska fans came out early for the home opener against Fordham.

Husker football returns to Lincoln in front of a full capacity crowd, so join us as we provide live coverage of Nebraska's home opener at Memorial Stadium.

Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/huskers throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, video and more from the game. And you can scroll down on this page for kickoff info, preview links and a live feed of updates from Lincoln.

Nebraska vs. Fordham

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: BTN | Radio: Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)

Sam keeps it simple and optimistic for his three keys for the Huskers against an FCS opponent.

» Huskers give new meaning to rolling out 'Red Carpet'

» Shatel: Trev Alberts talks Husker football | Tom's Takes

» Two-Minute Drill | Opponent preview

Tags

Related to this story

