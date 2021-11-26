 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Iowa
0 comments
top story topical
FOOTBALL

Live updates: Nebraska football vs. Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam dishes on his three keys for the Huskers vs Iowa.

Husker football is back in action for the final game of the 2021 season.

The Huskers' annual season-ending rivalry game against Iowa will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

Join us as we provide live coverage from Memorial Stadium.

Keep it tuned to Omaha.com/huskers throughout the day for stories, analysis, photos, video and more from the game. And you can scroll down on this page for kickoff info, preview links and a live feed of updates from Lincoln.

Nebraska vs. Iowa

When: 12:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network | Radio: Huskers Radio Network (92.3 FM, 590 AM in Omaha)

» Pregame observations

» Senior day decisions are part of puzzle for 2022

» Shatel: Trev Alberts is perfect for Nebraska-Iowa rivalry

» Two-Minute Drill | Opponent preview

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert